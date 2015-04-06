Preview: Wisconsin vs. Duke

The NCAA Tournament national championship game features two frontrunners for the Wooden Award, two of the top coaches in the game and two teams looking to ride the momentum from impressive victories on Saturday. When fellow No. 1 seeds Wisconsin and Duke square off Monday in Indianapolis, all eyes will be focused on the matchup between the Badgers’ Frank Kaminsky and the Blue Devils’ Jahlil Okafor, although both big men are complemented by plenty of talent.

Perhaps nowhere is the talent display greater than on the sidelines, where Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is aiming for his fifth national title - and his third in Indianapolis - while Wisconsin’s Bo Ryan is trying to lead the Badgers to their first championship since 1941. Kaminsky scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Saturday as the Badgers upset previously undefeated Kentucky 71-64. The Blue Devils took Saturday’s first semifinal with an 81-61 triumph against Michigan State led by Okafor’s 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks. This game also is a rematch from a Dec. 3 contest that saw Duke shoot 65.2 percent in handing Wisconsin one of its three losses - and its only home defeat.

TV: 9:18 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT WISCONSIN (36-3): The Badgers have won 21 of their last 22 games, including each of the last four victories by exactly seven points, and avenged a 2014 Final Four loss to Kentucky with Saturday’s emotional victory. “This is something we’ve been talking about since Day One this season,” Wisconsin forward Sam Dekker told reporters. “Look where we are now.” Kaminsky (18.7 points, 8.1 rebounds) was recently named the Associated Press Player of the Year and is the favorite for the Wooden Award, while Dekker (13.9 points) has averaged 20.6 points on 61.3 percent shooting during the NCAA Tournament.

ABOUT DUKE (34-4): The Blue Devils have won 17 of 18, capped by a rout of Michigan State in which Okafor was complemented by fellow freshman star Justise Winslow (19 points, nine rebounds) and sturdy senior Quinn Cook (17 points). “It’s an amazing thing, I mean, just to be in the Final Four, but to play on Monday night is the ultimate honor,” Krzyzewski said to the media. “I hope our guys get their rest and we can get the same type of effort we got tonight. Now they’ve got a chance to play for a national championship, and damn, damn, how great is that?” The keys for the Blue Devils will include getting off to a better start - they overcame an early 14-6 deficit versus Michigan State - and improved 3-point shooting, as they were 2-of-10 against the Spartans.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has scored at least 70 points in 10 straight games. On the other end of the court, the Badgers rank 12th in the nation in defense, although they allowed a season-high 80 points versus Duke in the first meeting.

2. Badgers PG Traevon Jackson has played 28 minutes in three games since returning from a foot injury that kept him out since Jan. 11. The senior was Wisconsin’s best player in the first matchup against the Blue Devils, totaling a game-high and career-high 25 points.

3. Krzyzewski is one win away from becoming the second coach to win at least five NCAA Tournament titles (John Wooden, 10).

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 70, Duke 65