Jones, Duke rally past Wisconsin for NCAA title

INDIANAPOLIS -- Duke’s overlooked supporting cast, backing up standout freshman point guard Tyus Jones, delivered when it mattered, and the Blue Devils won the NCAA Tournament national championship game Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jones, the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, scored a game-high 23 points, and Duke rallied to beat Wisconsin 68-63.

Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski won his fifth national title to move ahead of Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp on the all-time list, and he has his bench to thank for it.

Duke freshman guard Grayson Allen had 16 points, and backup big man Amile Jefferson delivered seven rebounds in 21 minutes with center Jahlil Okafor limited to 22 minutes because of foul trouble.

“When we got nine points down, were in foul trouble and a little bit disjointed,” Krzyzewski said just after midnight following an extended on-court celebration. “Grayson put us on his back. My team had great grit and determination.”

Jones hit a pair of critical 3-pointers, and he dropped in two free throws with 42.2 seconds left to extend Duke’s lead to five points. Blue Devils freshman forward Justise Winslow gathered Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig’s missed 18-foot jumper with 14.9 seconds left to set off the fireworks celebration.

Jones gave Duke a 59-58 lead using a screen to shake loose for a 3-pointer just left of the top of the key, and he hit another with 1:24 remaining to expand the advantage to 66-58.

“They trusted me to make a play,” Jones said. “That’s what this team is all about.”

Duke (34-5) got 56 points from its guards and needed every one of them on a night when the team’s top scorers, Okafor and Winslow, combined for 21.

“I wanted to go somewhere where we would win,” said Jones, a Minnesota native, speaking of his school selection. “Right when we stepped on campus, you could just tell this year was going to be special.”

In a matchup of All-Americans, Okafor was schooled by Wisconsin senior forward Frank Kaminsky, who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

“The foul trouble got to (Okafor) and Justise,” Krzyzewski said.

However, Okafor, the Freshman of the Year, shrugged through a bear-hug foul by Kaminsky for his fourth field goal of the game with 3:14 remaining. He followed with a blocked shot, and his hedge defense over a screen helped cause a shot-clock violation.

“He’s a great player. We knew we had to get him off the court,” Kaminsky said. “He came alive at the end.”

Okafor came through again on the ensuing Duke possession, scrapping to reach Winslow’s missed right-handed try off glass, then scoring on the put-back to push Duke ahead 63-58.

“He had a lot of rest because of the foul trouble,” Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan said. “He exerted his will, his influence.”

Allen, averaging 4.2 points per game, had his shining moments in the second half while saving the Blue Devils repeatedly. He helped Duke to an 18-7 edge in bench scoring.

“Coach and these other seven guys have been telling me all year to be ready,” Allen said. “I knew I was capable of doing it, based on what they’ve been telling me all year.”

Jones shot 7-for-7 from the free-throw line, and the Blue Devils were 16-for-20. Wisconsin (36-4) finished 6-for-10 at the line and shot 41 percent from the field. Duke made 47.1 percent of its field-goal attempts.

“We just didn’t get it done offensively, we fouled too much, and they took it at us pretty hard,” Wisconsin guard Josh Gasser said.

Kaminsky’s left-handed hook over Jefferson was the first make for Wisconsin in six tries and knotted the score at 56-all. Jones pulled up off a screen to push Duke back ahead 59-58 at the four-minute mark.

The Blue Devils survived Wisconsin’s onslaught while Okafor and Winslow sat on the bench with three fouls. Allen scored all eight of Duke’s points -- including a 3-pointer and a three-point play -- in a 1:06 stretch.

A red-clad partisan crowd erupted when Wisconsin pushed the lead to 48-39 with 13:17 left in the game. Kaminsky, entirely unchecked, laid in a freebie over the front of the rim on the inbound from under the Badgers’ goal.

“Anybody that’s been around basketball knows -- 13 minutes, that’s forever,” Ryan said.

While Okafor was invisible for many of his 22 minutes in the game, Kaminsky’s All-Big Ten sidekick Sam Dekker had a rough night for the Badgers. The forward scored 12 points, missing all six of his 3-point attempts and going 6-for-15 from the field. Dekker averaged 20.2 points in his previous 2015 NCAA Tournament games.

“He’s been played like that before, maybe not as physical, but he was just off,” Ryan said.

Freshmen scored every point for the Blue Devils in the second half and 60 total in the game.

Duke scored 20 points in the paint in the first 20 minutes, and the game was tied 31-31 at halftime.

Kaminsky had seven points, seven rebounds, a key block and a steal before the break, while Okafor had six points but picked up two fouls and missed chances to do more on both ends of the court.

“My coaches were talking to me, telling me to stay ready,” Okafor said.

Wisconsin missed 12 of its first 18 shots and appeared out of sorts against heavy man-to-man pressure from Duke. However, the Badgers clawed back behind a scrappy series from Kaminsky, who sparked a stretch of five field goals in six possessions, including a three-point play on Okafor’s second personal foul with 4:47 left in the first half that gave the Badgers a 26-25 lead.

“All year, he’s talked about one championship,” senior Quinn Cook said of the win, which puts Krzyzewski behind only UCLA’s John Wooden, who won 10 titles. “It feels great to get him his fifth.”

NOTES: Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski appeared in his ninth NCAA championship game, and it was the 11th overall for Duke. Three of Coach K’s five national-title wins came in Indianapolis (1991, 2010, 2015). ... Wisconsin F Frank Kaminsky became the third AP Player of the Year in four years to play in the national championship game (Anthony Davis, Kentucky, 2012; Trey Burke, Michigan, 2013). ... Blue Devils C Jahlil Okafor was named Freshman of the Year, and Duke was the only team in the NCAA with three freshmen (G Tyus Jones, F Justise Winslow) averaging double figures in scoring. ... This was the first national championship game between two NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds since 2008, when Kansas defeated Memphis. ... The Las Vegas line Monday two hours before tipoff -- Wisconsin minus-1 -- was the lowest point spread in the past 20 NCAA Tournament championship games and the first time since 2006 (Florida-UCLA) the line was lower than two points. ... Duke improved to 6-1 this season against teams ranked in the top 10, including 2-0 against Wisconsin.