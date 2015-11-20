Preview: Wisconsin vs. Georgetown

Georgetown has gotten off to a rough start this season, but the road doesn’t appear as if it’s getting smoother any time soon. The winless Hoyas will try to get into the win column Friday against Wisconsin at the 2K Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The Hoyas were stunnedy by Radford in double-overtime in their season opener before falling to No. 3 Maryland, 75-71, in a Tuesday night thriller. “As bad as we feel right now, hopefully in the long run, it’s going to help us out,” said Hoyas coach John Thompson III, whose team has dropped four of its last five games dating to last season. The winner of this game will play either No. 4 Duke or VCU on Saturday. “We’ll find out where we are from a competitive standpoint,” Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes said, “knowing that we’re playing some great teams. On top of that, we’re playing on a great stage in a great arena, so we’ll find out where we are as young men and if we can step up to the challenge.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WISCONSIN (2-1): The Badgers have won the last two November tournaments they’ve participated in - the 2013 Cancun Challenge and the 2014 Battle 4 Atlantis. After advancing to the national championship game last April, they fell to Western Illinois in their season opener this year as they look to replace 62 percent of their minutes from a season ago. Gone are Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker, among others, but the key returnees include Bronson Koenig (team-high 19 points per game) and Hayes (14 points).

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (0-2): The Hoyas’ two losses have come by a total of six points, with their bench (three total points in 50 combined minutes) largely responsible for the loss to Maryland. D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera’s senior season is off to a nice start with averages of 14.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds to go with 40 percent 3-point shooting. However, the big story for Georgetown - literally - has been 7-foot, 275-pound senior center Bradley Hayes, who has 35 points in two games after registering a total of 30 points in his first three seasons.

TIP-INS

1. No team in the nation has more freshmen on its roster than Wisconsin (eight).

2. Badgers freshman F Andy Van Vliet had his appeal denied to play for Wisconsin this season on Wednesday. The native of Belgium can practice with the team this season and will be eligible to play in 2016-17.

3. In last year’s meeting - the first between the teams since 1982 - Wisconsin emerged 68-65 despite facing a nine-point deficit with about 11 minutes left.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 66, Georgetown 63