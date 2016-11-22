Preview: Wisconsin vs. Georgetown

Wisconsin was expecting to run into another top 25 team in Tuesday's semifinals at the Maui Invitational, but instead the No. 14 Badgers will take on Georgetown, which upset No. 12 Oregon in the first round. The Hoyas, who suffered an embarrassing loss last week to Arkansas State, saw their 17-point halftime lead disappear against the Ducks, but then held them scoreless for a key three-minute stretch before sinking 7-of-8 free throws in the final 42 seconds for a 65-61 win.

Wisconsin has been bothered by zone defenses during the early part of the season and hasn't shot well enough from 3-point range to force opponents to change their strategy. The Badgers were better from deep Monday than they were in their previous two games last week, shooting 7-for-19 against Tennessee compared to 11-for-39 in a loss to Creighton and 5-for-19 in a win against Chicago State. Wisconsin senior forward Nigel Hayes bounced back from his three-point game against Chicago State, his lowest-scoring output since he freshman year, and scored a season-high 17 against Tennessee - sinking all three of his 3-point attempts and grabbing 10 rebounds for his first double-double since December. Georgetown senior guard Rodney Pryor is coming off an even more impressive double-double, producing 26 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks against Oregon.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WISCONSIN (3-1): Ethan Happ is also coming off his best game of the season, taking advantage of his 6-10 frame to score 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting while grabbing six rebounds against Tennessee, which starts four guards with 6-10 forward Kyle Alexander. Georgetown won't be as vulnerable down low, as 6-10 center Jessie Govan starts alongside 6-9 forward Isaac Copeland and both are active on either end of the floor. Another key player for the Badgers is shooting guard Bronson Koenig, who looked comfortable in the small gym Monday, shooting 9-for-15 and scoring a team-high 21 points.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (2-2): The Hoyas ran into Wisconsin last November in the first round of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden and were never seriously challenged in the 71-61 victory. Copeland and Govan were two of the best players on the floor that day, as Copeland finished with 15 points and eight rebounds and Govan added 13 points and three blocked shots in a reserve role. Happ played well too, however, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Hayes also led the way with 22 points.

TIP-INS

1. Pryor is the second Georgetown player since 2004 to post at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

2. Wisconsin has combined to outrebound its first three opponents, 169-101.

3. Wisconsin's senior class has combined for 91 victories, 24 behind last season's seniors.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 83, Georgetown 75