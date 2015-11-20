FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgetown 71, Wisconsin 61
November 21, 2015 / 12:44 AM / 2 years ago

Georgetown 71, Wisconsin 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sophomore forward Isaac Copeland scored 15 points, all in the second half, to lead Georgetown to a 71-61 win over Wisconsin in the first game of Friday’s 2K Classic at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The Hoyas never trailed in the game, which featured a combined 29 turnovers.

Georgetown (1-2) will meet the winner of Friday’s second game between Duke and VCU in Sunday’s tournament final. Wisconsin (2-2) plays the loser of that contest in the consolation game.

The Badgers received a season-high 22 points from junior forward Nigel Hayes and 12 points and 11 rebounds from freshman forward Ethan Happ. Wisconsin shot just 26.3 percent (5-of-19) from the beyond the arc.

Junior forward Reggie Cameron tossed in a career-best 14 points for the Hoyas, all in the first half, and freshman center Jessie Govan added 13 points. Georgetown guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera, a preseason Big East first-team selection, scored 12 points.

Cameron connected on 4-of-5 3-pointers to lead the Hoyas to a 27-22 halftime lead. The Badgers had a difficult time handling Georgetown’s perimeter defense in that half, making only one of their 10 shots beyond the arc.

Wisconsin went the first 6:29 of the game without a basket, missing its first nine shots, but only trailed 4-0.

