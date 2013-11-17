No. 19 Wisconsin 69, Green Bay 66: Frank Kaminsky scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and added eight rebounds and four blocked shots as the Badgers sidestepped the upset bid of the host Phoenix.

Sam Dekker added 13 points and seven rebounds and Josh Gasser scored 11 points for Wisconsin (3-0). The Badgers used a 17-4 second-half run to overcome a seven-point deficit and went on to defeat Green Bay for the 19th time in 20 meetings.

Keifer Sykes scored a career-high 32 points and Jordan Fouse grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Phoenix (1-1). Sykes had a chance to force overtime but his 3-pointer bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.

Kaminsky drained a 3-pointer with 11:15 to play to start the Wisconsin comeback and had nine points in the run that gave the Badgers a 60-54 lead with 6:04 to go. Two baskets by Sykes pulled the Phoenix within 65-64 with 1:29 to play but the junior guard also had a tying two-point attempt blocked by Kaminsky with 4.3 seconds left prior to his game-ending miss.

Wisconsin used a 9-0 run late in the first half en route to a 34-29 halftime lead. The Phoenix controlled the first 8 1/2 minutes of the second half with a 21-9 surge to take a 50-43 lead with 11:29 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Green Bay standout C Alec Brown had just two points and one rebound in 18 minutes before fouling out. … The Badgers were only 5-of-18 from 3-point range after making 20 over their first two games. … Fouse has at least one blocked shot in 25 consecutive games.