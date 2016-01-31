Preview: Wisconsin at Illinois

Wisconsin looks to stay hot in Big Ten play when it travels to face Illinois in a Sunday evening contest. The Badgers have won three straight, including victories at home against nationally-ranked Michigan State and Indiana, while the Illini are coming off a difficult overtime loss at home to Ohio State on Thursday.

Since Greg Gard took over for Bo Ryan as head coach of Wisconsin, the team has been shooting the ball better and turning the ball over less. Big man Nigel Hayes has been the most consistent player for the Badgers, leading the team in scoring (17 points a game) and grabbing 6.1 rebounds a contest, while Bronson Koenig (13.5 points) is always capable of a big scoring game, hitting more than half of his made field goals from 3-point range (49-of-96). The Illini have a pair of explosive scorers in guards Malcolm Hill (18.3 points) and Kendrick Nunn (17.9), though the team may rely too much on the duo. Big man Mike Thorne Jr. (12.9 points, 8.5 rebounds) provides some offense inside, but the team’s defense is the key, holding its last two opponents to 69.5 points (both in overtime) after giving up 90.5 in their previous two contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (12-9, 4-4 Big Ten): The Badgers’ recent success can be traced to the team working to get the ball inside to Hayes, who has been scoring and passing to open teammates as the offense runs through him. Getting inside has also helped the team get to the free-throw line, which was big in the win over Indiana, as Hayes had 22 free-throw attempts, compared to just 18 for the Hoosiers as a team. “They’re real committed to going inside, there’s no question about that,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters after the loss to the Badgers. “The thing that is so good for them is that Hayes is such a good passer and he can really pass out of the block and that’s why you have to stay connected to the bottom. They’re definitely committed to that post up and they’re definitely committed to the isolation and things of that nature to win the game at the foul line.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (10-11, 2-6): Illinois has had the definition of an up-and-down season, with the team never seeming to get a foothold and put a string of wins together. The team’s 10-11 record on the season is indicative of how inconsistent the team has been, but the players and coaches continue to try to stay positive. “It’s frustrating, but we just have to stay positive,” Hill told reporters. “As soon as we get frustrated, we’ll start piling up losses after losses. We’re not happy with win, loss, win, loss, but we just have to stay positive.”

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin ranks among the worst teams in the Big Ten in assists per game, dishing out just 11 per contest.

2. Illinois ranks among the nation’s leaders in lowest turnover rate (14.3 percent) and fewest turnovers per game (10.1).

3. Illini freshman Jalen Coleman-Lands has stepped up his game in conference play, scoring in double figures in five of eight Big Ten contests.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 72, Illinois 67