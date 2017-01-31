Preview: Wisconsin at Illinois

No. 9 Wisconsin looks to continue its recent dominance of Illinois when it hits the road to face the Fighting Illini on Tuesday. The Badgers have won 10 consecutive meetings with Illinois, including the last five matchups by an average margin of 15 points, and are coming off a 61-54 overtime victory against Rutgers on Saturday in New York City to keep pace with 17th-ranked Maryland at the top of the Big Ten standings.

Wisconsin has won 14 of its last 15 games overall, including five in a row, and hopes to continue its winning ways by notching its fifth consecutive road victory in the series with the Fighting Illini. Illinois failed to build on its impressive 76-64 victory against Iowa on Jan. 25 as it dropped a disappointing 71-67 decision to Penn State on Saturday. The Fighting Illini have lost all five of their road games this season but return to the friendly confines of the State Farm Center - where they are 10-2 - and look to get back on track by beating Wisconsin for the first time since Jan. 2, 2011. "We're all in this together," Illinois coach John Groce told reporters. "In this league you've got to play 40 minutes and at some point those guys have to figure that out."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT WISCONSIN (18-3, 7-1 Big Ten): Sophomore forward Ethan Happ, the reigning Co-Big Ten Player of the Week, led the Badgers with a career-high 32 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals in the comeback win against Rutgers. Bronson Koenig added 10 points for the Badgers, who shot 33.3 percent from the floor, including 3-of-25 from 3-point range. "Our guys found a way and that's what good teams do," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard told reporters. "When things aren't going well you have to dig down and try to find some way to get yourself through it."

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-9, 3-6): Senior guard Malcolm Hill led the way with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds against Penn State but it wasn't enough as the Fighting Illini were unable to erase a 20-point halftime deficit. Jalen Coleman-Lands drained three 3-pointers en route to 13 points and Maverick Morgan added 10 for Illinois, which trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half against Penn State. Michael Finke, who scored 17 points and pulled down five rebounds in the win against Iowa, was held to five points while Te'Jon Lucas, Tracy Abrams and Leron Black shot a combined 5-for-19 from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is 33-11 since Gard took over from the retiring Bo Ryan on Dec. 16, 2015.

2. Illinois has dropped 19 of its last 27 Big Ten games.

3. Happ is averaging 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 76, Illinois 71