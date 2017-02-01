No. 10 Wisconsin defeats Illinois for 11th straight time

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Wisconsin extended its winning streak over Illinois to 11 games while keeping pace with Maryland atop the Big 10 Conference.

Ethan Happ recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday night to help the No. 10 Badgers dump the Fighting Illini 57-43 at State Farm Center.

In improving to 19-3 overall and 8-1 in the conference, Wisconsin also got 11 points and eight rebounds from Nigel Hayes. The Badgers never trailed, leading by as many as 16 points in the first half, and led by multiple possessions for the final 38 minutes.

Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan led Illinois (13-10, 3-7) with 10 points each. Hill, the Illini’s leading scorer at 17.5 points per game, made only 4 of 14 shots from the field.

Illinois pulled within 42-36 at the 10:55 mark of the second half on a layup by Jaylen Tate, and could have drawn within three when Hill got open for an open 3 from the left corner.

But Hill’s shot banged off the rim and Zak Showalter swished a 3 from the top of the key to initiate a 9-1 run that ended the game’s competitive phase. Hayes drained a jumper from the left wing with 7:20 left for a 51-37 advantage.

Wisconsin took a large crowd out of the game right away, scoring the first nine points and forcing Illinois to take a timeout just 3:10 into the contest after Nigel Hayes stuck a 3-pointer from the right wing.

The Badgers kept executing and filling the basket during the first nine minutes, opening up a 26-10 advantage following a pull-up jumper from Bronson Koenig. At that point, Wisconsin was averaging more than 1.6 points per possession.

Even when the Fighting Illini strung together eight straight stops, they never could get closer than 11 points for the half’s remainder. Wisconsin grabbed four offensive rebounds on its final possession of the half, which lasted 99 seconds, and Vitto Brown converted the last one into a put-back to give the Badgers a 33-20 halftime lead.

NOTES: Wisconsin entered the game ranked fifth in Division I in rebounding margin at plus-9.8, capturing 77.3 percent of available defensive rebounds and 36.7 percent of possible offensive boards. It outrebounded Illinois 47-36. ... Illinois G Malcolm Hill needs two rebounds to be the fifth player in school history with 1,600 points and 600 rebounds. ... Badger Fs Ethan Happ and Nigel Hayes were each named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 watch list.