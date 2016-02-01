Wisconsin 63, Illinois 55

Junior forward Nigel Hayes scored 17 points to lead Wisconsin to a 63-55 victory over Illinois on Sunday night at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Junior guard Bronson Koenig scored 11 points for Wisconsin (13-9, 5-4 Big Ten Conference), which has won four in a row. Freshman forward Khalil Iverson had 10 points.

Junior guard Malcolm Hill scored 22 points for Illinois (10-12, 2-7). Junior guard Kendrick Nunn had 15 points.

Illinois raced out to an 11-4 lead over the first five minutes and went up 18-10 on two free throws by Hill midway through the half. Wisconsin battled back to cut the deficit to one on a jumper by Hayes and took a 23-22 lead on a dunk by Iverson.

The Badgers carried a 33-28 advantage into the break and maintained a slight lead over the first 10 minutes of the second half.

The Fighting Illini trailed by three following a free throw by Hill with 11:05 to go, but the Badgers mounted a 9-2 run to extend their lead to double digits. The Illini got within five in the final minutes, but the Badgers held on to win.