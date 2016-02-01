FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wisconsin 63, Illinois 55
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
February 1, 2016 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

Wisconsin 63, Illinois 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wisconsin 63, Illinois 55

Junior forward Nigel Hayes scored 17 points to lead Wisconsin to a 63-55 victory over Illinois on Sunday night at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Junior guard Bronson Koenig scored 11 points for Wisconsin (13-9, 5-4 Big Ten Conference), which has won four in a row. Freshman forward Khalil Iverson had 10 points.

Junior guard Malcolm Hill scored 22 points for Illinois (10-12, 2-7). Junior guard Kendrick Nunn had 15 points.

Illinois raced out to an 11-4 lead over the first five minutes and went up 18-10 on two free throws by Hill midway through the half. Wisconsin battled back to cut the deficit to one on a jumper by Hayes and took a 23-22 lead on a dunk by Iverson.

The Badgers carried a 33-28 advantage into the break and maintained a slight lead over the first 10 minutes of the second half.

The Fighting Illini trailed by three following a free throw by Hill with 11:05 to go, but the Badgers mounted a 9-2 run to extend their lead to double digits. The Illini got within five in the final minutes, but the Badgers held on to win.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.