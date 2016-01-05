Preview: Wisconsin at Indiana

Greg Gard is settling into the role of interim Wisconsin basketball coach and looks to guide the Badgers to a much-needed Big Ten road victory over Indiana on Tuesday. Wisconsin is 2-1 since Gard replaced the retired Bo Ryan as coach and the Badgers split their first two conferences games as part of the transition.

Wisconsin doesn’t have the talent-packed roster of the back-to-back Final Four squads in Ryan’s final two full seasons, but Gard is optimistic the team is about to hit its stride. “I‘m really proud of the guys and how they’ve responded and bought in and listened,” Gard said after Saturday’s 79-57 rout of Rutgers. “We’re far from perfect. We have a long way to go.” The Hoosiers are soaring with seven consecutive victories and opened Big Ten play with road victories against Rutgers and Nebraska. “We feel pretty good,” senior guard Yogi Ferrell told reporters after scoring 24 points in Saturday’s win over the Cornhuskers. “But anything can happen in the Big Ten. We’ve seen it from years past. We just have to make sure that we’re on top of each game, and prepare like we want to win.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WISCONSIN (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten): Junior guard Zak Showalter stepped up against Rutgers and scored a career-best 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting (including four 3-pointers) to raise his scoring average to 8.6 per game. “I don’t think I’ve ever hit every shot I took from the field,” Showalter said afterward. “You just get into that rhythm. I believe in getting hot, I truly believe in that, you get the confidence, and I think I had that.” Junior forward Nigel Hayes is averaging a team-best 15.7 points, junior guard Bronson Koenig chips in 13.9 and freshman forward Ethan Happ is averaging 11.2 points and a team-leading 8.1 rebounds.

ABOUT INDIANA (12-3, 2-0): Freshman center Thomas Bryant averages 12 points per game and bounced back from a foul-plagued three-point effort against Rutgers with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting against Nebraska. Ferrell leads the Hoosiers with a 16.9 scoring average, but the team misses the firepower of sophomore guard James Blackmon Jr. (15.8), who will sit out his third straight contest due to a knee injury. “It’s not easy playing without a guy like James because of the scoring,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters, “because you always have to account for where he’s at because that frees it up for other people.”

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin won last season’s lone matchup and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings.

2. Hayes has failed to reach double digits in two of the past four games after opening the season with 11 straight such outings.

3. Ferrell ranks third in Hoosiers history with 529 career assists, trailing school icon Quinn Buckner (542 from 1972-76) and leader Michael Lewis (545 from 1996-2000).

PREDICTION: Indiana 75, Wisconsin 70