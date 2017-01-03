Preview: Wisconsin at Indiana

Indiana looks to change its course after two consecutive losses when the No. 25 Hoosiers host No. 11 Wisconsin in a Big Ten showdown on Tuesday night. Indiana was shocked by Nebraska 87-83 at home in the conference opener after turning the ball over 19 times before shooting an uncharacteristic 32.2 percent from the field in a 77-62 loss to No. 9 Louisville on Saturday.

“We can’t look in the past or go back to games that we can’t control,” Hoosiers’ leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. told reporters. “We’ve got a great coaching staff, and we’ve just got to buy in and have a short-term memory and get a win on Tuesday.” That won’t be easy against the red-hot Badgers, who won eight straight games while averaging 83.5 points and shooting 51.2 percent from the field during the stretch. The experienced squad knocked off Rutgers 72-52 in its Big Ten opener Dec. 27 as 6-10 sophomore forward Ethan Happ recorded his sixth double-double in the last 10 contests. The game might be won on the boards as the teams lead the nation with plus-13.8 rebounding margins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WISCONSIN (12-2, 1-0 Big Ten): Senior forward Nigel Hayes played a big part during the streak while averaging 16.5 points and shooting 58.9 percent from the floor. Senior guard Bronson Koenig, who drained 22-of-46 from 3-point range over the last seven games after starting 14-for-57, leads the balanced Badgers in scoring (14.1) - followed closely by Hayes (14.0) and Happ (12.7 points, team-high 9.6 rebounds, 66.7 percent shooting). Senior guard Zak Showalter (8.1 points) came up big against Rutgers to score a season-high 18 and is averaging 12.5 over the last four outings.

ABOUT INDIANA (10-4, 0-1): Blackmon, a junior guard, is 7-for-22 from the field over the last two games but registered his first career double-double against Louisville with 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Blackmon is averaging 17.3 points with 41 makes from 3-point range and junior guard Robert Johnson is next (13.9), but must rebound from a 1-for-13 shooting effort against Louisville that dropped his season percentage to 51.1. Sophomore big men OG Anunoby (12.2) and Thomas Bryant (12.1, team-high 7.6 rebounds) also average in double figures scoring.

TIP-INS

1. Hayes needs 10 points to move past Trent Jackson (1,545) for sixth on Wisconsin’s all-time scoring list.

2. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 95-70, but dropped three of the last four with the only win coming at home 59-58 last season.

3. Indiana is last in the Big Ten in turnover margin (minus-4) and Wisconsin fifth (plus-1.4).

PREDICTION: Indiana 72, Wisconsin 64