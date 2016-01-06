Indiana 59, Wisconsin 58

Guard Yogi Ferrell scored 19 points - including Indiana’s final eight - as the Hoosiers held on for a 59-58 victory over Wisconsin on Tuesday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Ferrell hit two free throws with 3.4 seconds to play to put Indiana up by four. Forward Nigel Hayes hit a running 3-pointer at the buzzer to get the Badgers to within one.

It was the eighth win in a row for the Hoosiers (13-3, 3-0 Big Ten).

Forward OG Anunoby had 11 points and center Thomas Bryant added 10 for Indiana.

Guard Bronson Koenig and Hayes shared high point honors for Wisconsin (9-7, 1-2) with 15 apiece.

The Hoosiers trailed by four at halftime 28-24 before taking their first lead since early in the first half on Ferrell’s 3-pointer with 9:51 to play. That made it 37-34.

Indiana led 51-45 following two free throws by forward Collin Hartman with 3:21 to play.

Wisconsin responded with an 8-2 run to tie the game at 53 with 52.4 remaining.

The Hoosiers made all 10 of their foul shots but didn’t attempt one until 7:20 remained. The Badgers were 16 of 23 from the line.