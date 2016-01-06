FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indiana 59, Wisconsin 58
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 6, 2016 / 2:37 AM / 2 years ago

Indiana 59, Wisconsin 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indiana 59, Wisconsin 58

Guard Yogi Ferrell scored 19 points - including Indiana’s final eight - as the Hoosiers held on for a 59-58 victory over Wisconsin on Tuesday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Ferrell hit two free throws with 3.4 seconds to play to put Indiana up by four. Forward Nigel Hayes hit a running 3-pointer at the buzzer to get the Badgers to within one.

Related Coverage

It was the eighth win in a row for the Hoosiers (13-3, 3-0 Big Ten).

Forward OG Anunoby had 11 points and center Thomas Bryant added 10 for Indiana.

Guard Bronson Koenig and Hayes shared high point honors for Wisconsin (9-7, 1-2) with 15 apiece.

The Hoosiers trailed by four at halftime 28-24 before taking their first lead since early in the first half on Ferrell’s 3-pointer with 9:51 to play. That made it 37-34.

Indiana led 51-45 following two free throws by forward Collin Hartman with 3:21 to play.

Wisconsin responded with an 8-2 run to tie the game at 53 with 52.4 remaining.

The Hoosiers made all 10 of their foul shots but didn’t attempt one until 7:20 remained. The Badgers were 16 of 23 from the line.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.