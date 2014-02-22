Preview: Wisconsin at Iowa

Iowa received some unexpected time off this week and the No. 15 Hawkeyes will try to shake off the rust when they host No. 18 Wisconsin in a key Big Ten matchup Saturday afternoon. Iowa’s game at Indiana on Tuesday was postponed after a piece of metal fell from the ceiling and landed in the seats about six hours before the scheduled tipoff. The Hawkeyes, who began Thursday a half-game ahead of the Badgers for third place in the conference standings, will be playing just their third game since Feb. 4.

The Badgers beat Iowa by four points on Jan. 5 at Wisconsin, matching a program record with their 15th consecutive victory to open the season. They went on to break the record the following game, hit a wall with five losses in six games but regrouped to win their last four. Roy Devyn Marble torched Wisconsin for 27 points in the first meeting and the senior guard will be looking to extend his streak of games in double figures to a career-long 13 games.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WISCONSIN (21-5, 8-5 Big Ten): The Badgers have three players averaging between 13 and 13.5 points but it’s safe to say Frank Kaminsky is the hottest among the trio. The 7-foot forward shot 11-for-16 and scored 25 points in a 75-62 win Sunday against then-No. 18 Michigan. What makes Kaminsky so difficult to guard is his combination of inside and outside scoring, as he comes in shooting 54.4 percent from the floor and 41 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT IOWA (19-6, 8-4): The player who will likely get the first shot at slowing Kaminsky is 6-9 forward Aaron White, who’s second on the team in scoring (13.2) and the co-leader in rebounds (6.6). White has shot the ball well in his previous four games against the Hawkeyes, connecting on 57.1 percent of his attempts. Like Kaminsky, he’s not shy about putting the ball up from outside, but unlike Kaminsky he’s shooting just 18.2 percent from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has improved its rebounding margin from +4.7 last season to +9.5 this season, tied for fourth-best in the nation at the start of this week.

2. Iowa is 13-0 this season when holding opponents to 70 or fewer points.

3. Wisconsin had two turnovers in 60 possessions against Michigan, the lowest turnover percentage in a Division I game this season.

PREDICTION: Iowa 70, Wisconsin 65