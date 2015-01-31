Preview: Wisconsin at Iowa

Iowa could be facing its most adversity of the season Saturday when it tries to erase the pain of a 32-point loss to Wisconsin 11 days earlier, as the fifth-ranked Badgers pay a visit. The Hawkeyes’ leading scorer and rebounder, Aaron White, suffered a stinger to his right side last time out in a 67-63 loss at Purdue and is questionable. Wisconsin won’t feel too sorry for Iowa with senior Traevon Jackson (foot) out, but the Badgers are 3-0 since their starting point guard went down.

Wisconsin’s 7-foot forward Frank Kaminsky put up 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the 82-50 victory earlier this month against Iowa, which boasts a big front line. “He’s one of the best players in the country,” Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan told reporters. “I don’t say that very often because I let other people judge. Frank means a lot to this team.” Iowa is 2-1 in the Big Ten at home, where it plays three of the next four games.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT WISCONSIN (18-2, 6-1 Big Ten): Kaminsky, who averages 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 53.8 percent from the field, scored 22 as the Badgers held off Michigan 69-64 in overtime last Saturday. Bronson Koenig has performed well in Jackson’s place, scoring 12.3 per game the last three, and fellow guard Josh Gasser turned the ball over just once in 97 minutes during that span. Sam Dekker averages 12.7 points and Nigel Hayes (12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds) has also provided offensive punch.

ABOUT IOWA (13-7, 4-3): If the 6-9 White (15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds) cannot go, the Hawkeyes will need more from 6-8 Jarrod Uthoff, 6-10 Gabriel Olaseni and 7-1 Adam Woodbury inside. Uthoff averages 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while Olaseni scores 8.5 per game, had a career-best 16 rebounds in 23 minutes against Purdue and is expected to play Saturday despite an ankle injury that has kept him out of practice. Point guard Mike Gesell nearly brought the Hawkeyes back with a season-high 18 points versus Purdue.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin tops the Big Ten and is seventh in the nation in scoring defense (55.1).

2. Despite White’s 52.4 percent shooting, the Hawkeyes are converting at a 41.6 percent rate for the season – 12th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten.

3. The Badgers have won four straight and 15 of the last 20 games against Iowa.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 75, Iowa 64