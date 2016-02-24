Preview: Wisconsin at Iowa

The grueling Big Ten road schedule could be wearing on Iowa, which fell from the first-place perch it had held atop the conference standings all season long prior to its third loss in its last four away contests. The eighth-ranked Hawkeyes have encountered no such issues at home, however, and look to remain perfect at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season Wednesday when they host Wisconsin.

Iowa, which won 10 of its first 11 league games before falling at Indiana on Feb. 11, was handed shocking 79-75 loss six days later at Penn State to give the Hoosiers a one-half game lead in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes have prevailed in each of their 13 home outings this season, however, and can pull even with Indiana by capturing their 17th consecutive victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in this contest. The Badgers have won eight of nine since opening conference action with a 1-4 mark and claimed the last five meetings in this series, including an 82-50 rout in Madison last season that represented the Hawkeyes’ most lopsided defeat since 2012. Wisconsin, which will get a chance to strengthen its NCAA Tournament resume by playing three of its final four games on the road, took advantage of its penultimate home game Sunday by rallying from a 13-point deficit with just under 12 minutes left to upend Illinois 69-60.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (17-10, 9-5 Big Ten): The Badgers rank second in the conference in free-throw attempts (22.3) and have used their substantial advantage from the stripe to fuel their success over their last nine games, outscoring the opposition 172-107 at the foul line over that stretch. Freshman Ethan Happ (12.1 points, eight rebounds) contributed 20 points, 12 rebounds and a season-high six steals in Saturday’s win, logging his eighth double-double in the process. “He’s tough to cover one-on-one because he’s such a good ball handler down there and he has good balance. He can drive you baseline, he can come to the middle of the floor (and) he’s got good touch,” Illinois coach John Groce said.

ABOUT IOWA (20-6, 11-3): Jarrod Uthoff (19.4 points) and Peter Jok (18.6) rank second and third, respectively, in the Big Ten in scoring average during conference play, while their combined 35.1 points in the Hawkeyes’ 26 games makes them the third highest-scoring duo at Iowa in the last 40 seasons. Senior point guard Mike Gesell is two steals from becoming the fourth Hawkeye to ever amass 1,000 points, 500 assists and 150 steals, joining a list that includes B.J. Armstrong, Dean Oliver and Jeff Horner. Iowa, which ranks ninth nationally in fewest turnovers per game (10), has committed nine or fewer in eight of its last 13 contests.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa will play the 2,700th game in its program history Wednesday.

2. Wisconsin F Nigel Hayes (team-high 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, team-high 3.2 assists) is one of three Big Ten players averaging at least 16 points, five rebounds and three assists.

3. The Hawkeyes have won nine conference games by double digits - the most by any Iowa team since the 1996-97 season - although each of their last three have been decided by seven points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Iowa 71, Wisconsin 63