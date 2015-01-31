Northern Iowa rolls at home against Wichita State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Seth Tuttle said the objective wasn’t simply a victory over No. 12 Wichita State on Saturday.

No. 18 Northern Iowa wanted to make a statement.

“They’re a great team, but we didn’t really talk about coming in here and beating them by one or two, we talked about beating them by 15,” said Tuttle, a senior forward who poured in a career-high 29 points in a 70-54 Missouri Valley victory over the Shockers. “That was our mindset.”

Teammate Wes Washpun added 16 points as the Panthers (20-2, 9-1) moved into a first-place tie in the Missouri Valley Conference in front of a raucous home crowd of 7,050.

“They get credit for the win as much as we do,” Tuttle said. “When you get a crowd like that and we’re playing defense the way we are, this is going to be one heck of a hard place to win at.”

The Panthers extended their home winning streak to 14 and overall run to nine straight.

Tuttle, a senior from Sheffield, Iowa, had a previous career best of 24 points on five occasions. He was 9 of 13 from the field and 10 of 13 at the free throw line.

It was the first meeting between nationally ranked Valley teams since Jan. 16, 1982, when No. 18 Tulsa beat No. 16 Wichita State 99-88 in Tulsa.

Wichita State (19-3, 9-1) saw a two-season, 27-game Missouri Valley regular-season winning streak snapped as guard Fred VanVleet scored 18 points and guard Ron Baker added 12.

”Those guys have been good all the other times we played them, but tonight they were making shots and we just weren’t very good in our ball screen coverage,“ VanVleet said. ”That allowed those guys to get in the lane and make things happen.

“At that point, we were all spaced out. We needed to be better and we weren‘t.”

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall brushed off a question whether his team was ambushed by a Northern Iowa team building up to this showdown.

“They’re good players, they made great plays,” Marshall said. “We broke down a couple of times, but when they’re talented like that, tonight was their night. They made shots. They shot 71 percent from 3, they shot 60 percent for the game.”

The Panthers led 37-24 at halftime and extended the advantage to 19 points on three occasions in the second half -- including a dramatic Washpun jam with 8:06 to play.

The Shockers, who shot 35.0 percent from the field (17 of 48), never got closer than 14 points.

“It was apparent we weren’t making shots,” VanVleet said. “Any comeback that we’ve made in the past have all been built on stops and making tough, hard and wide-open shots as well. We got looks; that was the most disappointing part. We just didn’t make the shots. ... That’s a recipe to lose.”

Northern Iowa erased Wichita State’s early lead with 10 straight points during a 4:16 span for a 10-5 edge.

That run was broken by Baker’s driving layup. Baker also had a 3-pointer with 12 minutes left for a 16-14 Wichita State lead and forward Darius Carter’s jumper at 10:19 gave the Shockers their last advantage at 18-16.

The Panthers dominated the rest of the way and never trailed after forward Nate Buss’ 3-pointer opened a 21-18 lead. Northern Iowa used a 17-3 run to build a 13-point halftime lead behind Tuttle’s 12 points.

“Our preparation was really good and our defensive intensity,” Washpun said. “We really focused on trying to get stop after stop and racking up numerous stops in a row. More than our offense that carried us tonight.”

NOTES: Until Saturday, Northern Iowa had never played in a game featuring two nationally ranked teams. ... The Panthers entered the game ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense (54.7 points). ... Northern Iowa’s starting lineup has never varied in 22 consecutive games. ... Wichita State was eighth nationally in scoring defense (56.0 points) and topped the nation since late December, allowing 51.5 points per game. ... The Shockers’ 9-0 overall conference record entering Saturday matched the start by the 2013-14 team, which reached the NCAA tournamentfor the third straight year. ... Northern Iowa and Wichita State meet again on Feb. 28 at Charles Koch Arena, where the Shockers have won 28 straight games, the nation’s fourth longest active streak.