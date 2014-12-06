Preview: Wisconsin at Marquette

Wisconsin is dealing with something new as it prepares to visit Marquette on Saturday - regrouping after a loss. Fourth-ranked Wisconsin fell to hot-shooting No. 2 Duke 80-70 in Madison on Wednesday night to suffer its first setback of the season and only its ninth in 46 games since the start of 2013-14. “It’s early in the season, and we have a lot to work on,” Wisconsin senior Frank Kaminsky told reporters afterward. “We’ll be able to watch some film andsee what we did wrong. We’ll take that into practice to build on it intoupcoming games.”

Marquette, meanwhile, will be playing its firsthome game since Nov. 24 and is coming off a third-place finish in the OrlandoClassic. The Golden Eagles beat Georgia Tech 72-70 and Tennessee 67-59,sandwiched around a 79-68 semifinal loss to Michigan State. “We’re a much better team today than wewere when we left Milwaukee,” first-year Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowskitold reporters following the victory over the Volunteers. “… Idon’t know if we were the hardest-playing team down here, but I know no oneplayed harder than us.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT WISCONSIN (7-1): The shooting percentageswere most definitely not in the Badgers’ favor Wednesday as they shot aseason-low 40.7 percent from the field while Duke set a Kohl Centerrecord by hitting 65.2 percent of its shots, including a scorching 71.4 percent in the second half. Senior Traevon Jackson (10.8 points per game) scored acareer-high 25, with 17 coming in the second half, and isone of four Wisconsin players averaging double figures on the season, joiningKaminsky (16.6), Nigel Hayes (12.4) and Sam Dekker (11.8). The Badgers wereoutrebounded (28-27) Wednesday for only the second time all season but own a healthy plus-7.1 margin on the glass for the year.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (4-3): The Golden Eagles areopening a season-long, five-game homestand that will wrap around finals nextweek. The starting backcourt duo of freshman Duane Wilson (14 points per game) and seniorBYU transfer Matt Carlino (13.1) is pacing Marquette, and were mostdefinitely on their games in Orlando, averaging 17 and 19.3 points,respectively, in the three games with Carlino being named to the all-tournamentteam after scoring a tourney-record 38 points against Georgia Tech. The Golden Eagles are forcing an average of 17.1 turnovers, but arebeing outrebounded by 8.1 per contest, which could spell trouble against theBadgers.

1. Wisconsin leads the series 65-55,including a 70-64 victory in Madison last season.

2. Marquette has lost its last eight gamesagainst nationally ranked opponents, including losses to Ohio State (74-63) andMichigan State this season.

3. Badgers’ foes have been whistled for 42 morefouls this season, translating into big Wisconsin advantages in free throwsattempted (164-100) and made (115-63).

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 72, Marquette 62