Preview: Wisconsin at Marquette

No. 17 Wisconsin looks to win its fifth straight game when it makes the short trip to Milwaukee on Saturday to face Marquette in the 123rd edition of the I-94 rivalry. The Badgers come into the in-state showdown having won seven of their last eight games, including a comfortable 78-44 victory over Idaho State on Wednesday, and hope to continue their strong run by beating Marquette for the third time in the last four years.

"It's going to be a knockout fight and we have to be ready to execute and compete," Wisconsin associate head coach Lamont Paris told reporters. "You can take the record of the teams and toss them as it doesn't matter who's got the better players." Marquette extended its winning streak to five games following an 84-81 triumph over Fresno State on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles have met the Badgers more times than any other opponent in program history, and hope to notch back-to-back victories against Wisconsin for the first time since 2011-12 after a 57-55 win in Madison last season. Marquette is averaging 93.6 points over its last five games and hopes to continue its hot shooting against a Wisconsin squad which has limited six of its 10 opponents to 60 or fewer points.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT WISCONSIN (8-2): Bronson Koenig drilled four 3-pointers en route to 21 points in the win over Idaho State, and is 14-of-26 from beyond the arc in his last three games. Ethan Happ added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor and pulled down 12 rebounds to notch his fourth double-double in the last six games while Nigel Hayes, who is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, finished with 11 points against the Bengals. The Badgers, who won the battle of the boards 47-21, are ranked fourth nationally in rebound margin (+14.5), and they hope to take advantage of Marquette's four-guard system.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (7-2): Freshman guard Sam Hauser matched a career high with 19 points and senior center Luke Fischer added 18 on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor to lift the Golden Eagles over Fresno State. "It's really exciting to play them (Wisconsin) and it's a big game for all of us," Hauser told reporters. "We're 2-0 so far this week and looking to make it 3-0." Jajuan Johnson flirted with a double-double as he produced 14 points and eight rebounds while Traci Carter, who is averaging 3.6 assists this season, missed Tuesday's game with a sore left knee but could recover in time to face the Badgers.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won six of its last eight non-conference true road games over the last four seasons.

2. Fischer is ranked fourth nationally in field-goal percentage (76.1) heading into Friday's games.

3. Marquette will honor the 1977 National Championship team during a halftime ceremony on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 63, Marquette 60