(Updated: CORRECTS season-low performance from Wisconsin at end of graph 2 CORRECTS rebounding total at end of graph 3 REWORD end of graph 4 INCLUDES opponents in second note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

No. 4 Wisconsin 49, Marquette 38: Frank Kaminsky scored 15 points as the visiting Badgers survived a poor offensive outing to beat their in-state rivals.Josh Gasser added a season-high 12 points - all on 3-pointers - for Wisconsin (8-1), which bounced back from Wednesday night’s home loss to Duke. The Badgers, who also received 10 rebounds from Kaminsky and seven points from Traevon Jackson, shot a season-worst 32.7 percent from the field in their lowest-scoring game of the season by 13 points.

Matt Carlino had 18 points, including three 3-pointers, for Marquette (4-4), which hit a season scoring low by 24 points. Steve Taylor Jr. had six points and Juan Anderson added 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who shot 28.9 percent from the field and were outrebounded 41-28.

Wisconsin took a 25-15 lead into the second half, but Marquette pulled to within 35-33 on a pair of free throws from Sandy Cohen with just under nine minutes to play. Gasser answered with his fourth 3-pointer to ignite a 9-0 run and give the Badgers a 44-33 lead, and the Golden Eagles could get no closer than six points down the stretch.

Marquette was within 9-7 five minutes into the game but did not score for another seven minutes, missing its next 10 shots as Wisconsin extended its lead to 17-7. The Golden Eagles wound up committing six turnovers and hitting 6-of-21 shots in their lowest-scoring half of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wisconsin’s Sam Dekker, who’s been dealing with a left ankle sprain suffered in a preseason practice, had only two points on 1-of-5 shooting and has scored five points or fewer in four of the last six games. … Three of Marquette’s four losses have come against nationally-ranked Big Ten teams (Wisconsin, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 18 Michigan State). … The Badgers are a Big Ten-best 20-5 in road/neutral site games since the start of last season.