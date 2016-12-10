No. 17 Wisconsin rallies past Marquette

MILWAUKEE -- A lot has changed for Wisconsin Badgers in the year since Marquette walked out of the Kohl Center after a stunning 57-55 upset.

The Badgers got a new coach, turned around what looked to be a lost season and made a run back to the Sweet 16. But a year later, the sour taste left from that loss to their in-state rival still lingered.

So overcoming a slow start Saturday afternoon before rolling to a 93-84 victory over the Golden Eagles was especially sweet for the 17th-ranked Badgers (9-2).

Bronson Koenig's 18 points lead a group of six Wisconsin players to score in double figures. Nigel Hayes hit 6 of 10 shots to finish with 17 points and Khalil Iverson added 16 for the Badgers, who shot 58.2 percent from the floor and made 8-of-13 3-pointers.

Marquette (7-3) got 22 from Markus Howard, who hit three of the Golden Eagles' 10 3-pointers. Haanif Cheatham and Katin Reinhardt handed 16 each and Andrew Rowsey finished with 15.

They got off to a strong start, shooting 51.9 percent from the floor in the first half, including a 10-of-22 showing from beyond the arc.

Four of those came from Reinhardt, who scored 13 points in the half as Marquette took a 40-35 lead.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, struggled at the outset. The Badgers came up empty on their first two possessions and Ethan Happ pickup up a pair of fouls in the first two minutes and spent the rest of the first half on the bench.

Happ made up for lost time after the break, hitting 5 of 6 shots and grabbing five rebounds as the Badgers found their stride.

"He ate (Marquette center Luke) Fischer alive," Hayes said. "When he came back in, he was ready to go out there and play."

The Badgers' defense clamped down too, holding the Golden Eagles to just seven points through the first 11 minutes of the second half. At one point, Marquette came up empty on nine consecutive possessions as Wisconsin went on a 21-3 run that made it a 67-50 game with 8:13 remaining.

"We were pretty good there during that stretch," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

The Badgers were red-hot in the second half. They shot 64.3 percent from the floor and made 5 of 8 3-pointers while turning the ball over just twice.

"When we play our game, we're really good," Hayes said. "When we get away from that, when we shoot tough shots, we're not as good We're a handful when we get it inside, when we get to the free-throw line and play our game."

Marquette never recovered. The Golden Eagles went 13-for-29 from the field in the second half and hit five 3-pointers but turned the ball over five times down the stretch.

"We're a work in progress defensively," Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski said. "But we gave up 22 points off turnovers."

The Golden Eagles did manage to get within eight in the final minutes, but Zak Showalter and Vito Brown sank a pair of free throws each to close it out.

"They're a really good team playing their best basketball right now," Wojciechowski said. "(Hayes and Koenig) are really playing a mature brand of basketball. They create an environment for everyone else to be really successful."

Marquette's five-game winning streak came to an end with the loss while Wisconsin extended its streak to five games and will play host to another in-state rival, Wisconsin-Green Bay, on Wednesday.

NOTES: Marquette G Traci Carter sat out a second consecutive game because of left knee soreness. ... Wisconsin came into the game having won four straight games. F Nigel Hayes shot 58 percent from the field during that stretch and dropped 28 in a 90-70 victory over Oklahoma on Dec. 3.... Golden Eagles C Luke Fischer is 31-for-36 from the floor during Marquette's five-game winning streak.... Eight of the Badgers' last 10 opponents were held to season-low scoring totals.... Saturday marked the 123rd meeting between the two teams. Marquette held off Wisconsin for a 59-57 last year but has gone 9-11 in the last 20 games of the series.... The Golden Eagles honored their 1977 team -- the only one in program history to win a national championship -- at halftime.