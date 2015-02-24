Preview: Wisconsin at Maryland

Wisconsin finds itself on the brink of clinching at least a share of its 18th Big Ten regular-season title, although very little figures to come easy down the stretch. The fourth-ranked Badgers look to claim their first conference crown since 2008 as they begin a difficult season-ending stretch Tuesday when they travel to No. 14 Maryland. Wisconsin improved to 13-1 in league play for the first time in school history Saturday, beating Minnesota 63-53 for its 10th straight conference victory.

The Badgers, who can match a 74-year school record of 11 consecutive Big Ten wins with another one Tuesday, will play three of their final four games on the road and attempt to join Virginia as the only teams to defeat the Terrapins on their home floor this season. Maryland improved to 16-1 inside the XFINITY Center with Thursday’s 69-65 victory over Nebraska, remaining tied with Purdue and Michigan State for second place in the conference, three games behind Wisconsin. The Terrapins have excelled in tight contests, winning their last three outings by a total of nine points and going 8-0 in games decided by six points or fewer.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WISCONSIN (25-2, 13-1 Big Ten): Frank Kaminsky (17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds) leads the conference with 10 double-doubles and has posted seven of his 10 20-point games in league action, including six since his one-game absence due to a concussion in the team’s last loss Jan. 11. Josh Gasser (7.1 points) became the third Badger to surpass 1,000 career points this season Saturday and joined Michael Finley as the only players in school history to post 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists. Bronson Koenig (7.7 points), whose 10 starts at point guard have coincided with the team’s winning streak, is averaging 12.6 points over that time after scoring a career-high 17 points versus Minnesota.

ABOUT MARYLAND (22-5, 10-4): The Terrapins owe much of their success in close games to Melo Trimble (team-high 16.1 points), who also paces the conference in free-throw makes (167), attempts (190) and percentage (87.9). ”(Trimble) is a special player … he’s so strong to go in and be able to draw fouls, and then he just steps up and makes those two (3-pointers) late. It says a lot about his competitiveness,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles said after the freshman scored 11 straight late in Thursday’s win. Jake Layman (13.6 points, team-high 6.6 rebounds) and Kaminsky are the only two Big Ten forwards averaging at least six boards and shooting better than 40 percent beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin leads the nation in fewest turnovers at 7.4 – a pace that would set a Division I record.

2. Each of Maryland’s last five victories has been decided by six points or fewer.

3. Badgers coach Bo Ryan can break his tie with the late Jerry Tarkanian for 35th place on the all-time wins list with No. 730 on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 67, Maryland 63