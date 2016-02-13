Preview: Wisconsin at Maryland

Maryland has won five games in a row to ascend to No. 2 in the country and the top of the Big Ten. The Terrapins will play five of their last six regular-season games against unranked teams, starting by hosting Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Badgers are playing their way off the bubble and into strong at-large NCAA Tournament position with a six-game winning streak that includes victories over Michigan State and Indiana, but they fell just short in their first meeting with Maryland. Terrapins star Melo Trimble buried a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left at Wisconsin on Jan. 9 and finished with 21 points in the 63-60 triumph. Trimble got most of the night off as Maryland took a break from Big Ten play and cruised past Bowie State but should be back to his 35-plus minutes against the Badgers. Wisconsin will counter Trimble with junior forward Nigel Hayes, who is averaging 22.3 points in the last four contests.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WISCONSIN (15-9, 7-4 Big Ten): The Badgers are beating opposing defenses from deep and are 24-of-45 from 3-point range in the last two games. “For us to be unselfish and patient enough to touch the post and then be able to kick the ball out, a lot of those 3s we shot and made were with our toes pointed towards the rim,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard told reporters after Wednesday’s 72-61 win over Nebraska. “As you know, that’s the type of shot we like to take versus off the run.” Vito Brown, Bronson Koenig and Zak Showalter combined to go 5-of-9 from beyond the arc in Wednesday’s win.

ABOUT MARYLAND (22-3, 10-2): A February date in the middle of conference play with a Division II school might seem curious, but playing Bowie State made perfect sense to the Terrapins. “It kind of keeps us in our rhythm,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told reporters. “Instead of playing Saturday to Saturday, we got to prepare for a team and play the game with the crowd. So it kind of keeps us in rhythm. The good thing is that we didn’t play a lot of guys a lot of minutes.” Maryland was due for a break after capping a string of four games in 10 days with a 72-61 triumph over Purdue.

TIP-INS

1. Brown is 17-of-24 from the floor in the last four games.

2. Maryland has won a school-record 27 consecutive home games.

3. Terrapins G Rasheed Sulaimon totaled 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Maryland 71, Wisconsin 66