No. 14 Maryland pulls off upset of No. 5 Wisconsin

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The backcourt combination of senior guard Dez Wells and freshman point guard Melo Trimble is becoming one of the best tandems in the Big Ten Conference and perhaps the country.

Wells, who began his college career at Xavier, had 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Trimble added 16 points, four rebounds and two assists as No. 14 and second-place Maryland upset No. 5 and first-place Wisconsin 59-53 on Tuesday in a Big Ten showdown.

Well said he told his teammates before the game to “just follow my lead.” And that is what the Terps did.

“I‘m just happy my guys stepped up and played the way they did,” Wells said. “We want to do something special in our inaugural year in the Big Ten. We want to set the standard high. This is a winning program.”

Maryland (23-5, 11-4 Big Ten) is now alone in second place in the conference as they ended a 10-game winning streak by the Badgers.

“I knew we were a great basketball team,” Trimble said. “We preached a lot about defense. Dez is a great player. He really teaches me how to be aggressive.”

The Terps, who led by 11 points at halftime, remained unbeaten at home against conference foes.

“I have really good players,” said Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon, whose team is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in his four seasons. “I don’t know how many more times I can brag about Melo. He did a good job of getting to the rim.”

“Dez is special. I think he will be a first-rounder (in the NBA draft),” Turgeon added. “We have pieces that fit.”

Trimble made a layup and free throw with 33.3 seconds left to give the Terps a 57-52 lead, and the Badgers missed several shots on their next possession. Trimble made two free throws with 15 seconds left to make it 59-52 and seal the win.

Wells had a fabulous first half as he led the Terps in points (14), rebounds (three) and assists (three). Trimble scored on a twisting layup just before the buzzer as Maryland took a 31-20 lead into intermission to match its biggest lead of the half.

The Badgers led 7-4 before Maryland went on a 14-3 run to take the lead at 18-10 on two straight baskets by Wells. The Terps built the lead to 23-12 on a basket and free throw by Wells with 8:24 left.

Wisconsin cut the margin to 27-20 on back-to-back baskets by forward Sam Dekker. But Wells made two free throws and Trimble made his layup for an 11-point halftime lead.

Wisconsin shot just 29.6 percent in the first half while Maryland made 54.2 percent of its field-goal tries.

Center Frank Kaminsky was held to six points, as reserve forward Michal Cekovsky came off the bench to frustrate the Badgers 7-footer.

Forward Damonte Dodd, a 6-foot-11 forward, started for Maryland but appeared hesitant early on going against Kaminsky, and head coach Mark Turgeon turned to Cekovsky, a freshman from Slovakia.

Maryland won its previous seven home games against conference foes while Wisconsin entered the game with a winning streak of 10 games.

NOTES: Badgers C Frank Kaminsky scored 21 points in the previous game, a win over Minnesota on Saturday ... Wisconsin G Traveon Jackson, who has been out with an injury, hopes to play Saturday when the Badgers host Michigan ... Maryland G Melo Trimble had 26 points at home Thursday in a win over Nebraska in the previous game for the Terps ... Maryland will host Michigan on Saturday in its last home game of the season ... Trimble was named a Bob Cousy Award finalist on Monday.