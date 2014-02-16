Preview: Wisconsin at Michigan

After notching its first road win over Ohio State since 2003, No. 18 Michigan turns its attention toward visiting No. 21 Wisconsin Sunday. The Wolverines are knotted atop the Big Ten standings with No. 10 Michigan State, which comes next on their schedule Feb. 23 at home. Wisconsin is Michigan’s third of four straight ranked opponents and coach John Beilein told the Detroit Free Press of the current stretch, “They’re all high level games (that) all mean a lot.”

The Badgers have rolled off three straight wins of their own and are now within a game of No. 15 Iowa in the conference standings. Guard Ben Brust, who entered Thursday’s win over Minnesota with only 10 3-pointers in his last 40 attempts, appears to be regaining his long range touch after draining 4-of-4 from behind the arc against the Golden Gophers. “It’s never a bad thing to make all the ones you take,” Brust joked to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, noting a philosophy of, “Forget the last one; next one is going in.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT WISCONSIN (20-5, 7-5 Big Ten): The Badgers’ recent run had spirits high, with a renewed confidence spreading throughout the team following the win over Minnesota. “The energy is contagious,” forward Frank Kaminsky told reporters, after an effort that included a collective 42 points from him and frontcourt mates Nigel Hayes and Sam Dekker. “Everyone was bringing it tonight.” Coach Bo Ryan notes a simple shift in approach as the reason for his team’s current upswing, telling reporters. “(They‘re) working hard, reading and reacting to one another.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN (18-6, 10-2): The win over the Buckeyes was not only an historic moment in the longstanding rivalry between the two schools but also an important road win for a Wolverines squad that is only 5-4 in away games. ”We love getting road wins,“ forward Jordan Morgan told reporters. ”That’s what it’s all about in this conference.’ One of Michigan’s key Big 10 road wins thus far was over Wisconsin -- a 77-70 decision Jan. 18 that was highlighted by 23 points, four assists and two blocks from leading scorer Nik Stauskas.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has wins at Michigan State, Wisconsin and Ohio State all in the same season for the first time since 1992-93.

2. Hayes has reached double figures in scoring in each of Wisconsin’s last four games, averaging 15.

3. The Wolverines are 14-2 when F Glenn Robinson III scores 10 points or more.

PREDICTION: Michigan 75, Wisconsin 70