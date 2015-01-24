Preview: Wisconsin at Michigan

Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan still wants to see more out of his fifth-ranked Badgers as they prepare to visit Michigan on Saturday. The Badgers, coming off a 32-point win against Iowa, have a dominating frontcourt and a defense ranked fifth nationally in points allowed. “We still have a lot of work to do defensively to get where we need to be,” coach Bo Ryan said after Tuesday’s 82-50 win against the Hawkeyes. “We’re not there yet.”

It could spell trouble for Michigan — and the rest of the Big Ten — if Wisconsin is going to get better. The Wolverines still are figuring out how to move on without leader Caris LeVert, who had surgery on his foot Wednesday. Derrick Walton Jr. has emerged as the Wolverines’ new go-to guy, but Michigan will need more from its bigs to battle the Badgers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WISCONSIN (17-2, 5-1 Big Ten): Forwards Frank Kaminsky (16.9 points, 8.2 rebounds), Sam Dekker (12.6 points) and Nigel Hayes (12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds) are all shooting better than 52 percent from the floor. The Badgers will be without senior point guard Traevon Jackson (broken foot) until at least mid-February but sophomore Bronson Koenig is averaging 12 points in three straight starts while totaling six assists and two turnovers. Wisconsin leads the country in fewest turnovers (7.8) and fewest fouls (13.2) to go with an offense that’s averaging a league-best 74.3 points on 50.2 percent shooting in Big Ten action.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (12-7, 5-2): Sophomore wing Zak Irvin averages 13.7 points but foul trouble has limited his minutes in some games. Walton adds 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds but hit two clutch 3-pointers and four straight free throws in Tuesday’s win at Rutgers. “He’s one of my closest friends, so not being able to see him out there in battle with me (is tough),” Walton said of LeVert, who led the Wolverines in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocks and minutes before his injury. “I’ve just got to take in a lot more of the team and help those guys get where we’re trying to go.”

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has started league play 5-1 or better four times in the past 50 years, all under Ryan.

2. Kaminsky leads the Big Ten with eight double-doubles and is ranked fifth with 1.8 blocks.

3. Walton is 22-of-23 from the foul line in league games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 72, Michigan 64