Preview: Wisconsin at Michigan

No. 10 Wisconsin looks to bounce back from its first loss in five weeks when it travels to Ann Arbor to battle Michigan on Thursday. The Badgers' eight-game winning streak came to an abrupt end following a disappointing 66-59 setback to Northwestern on Sunday, and they hope to fend off the challenge of 16th-ranked Purdue in the race for the Big Ten regular-season title.

Wisconsin holds a precarious half-game lead at the top of the conference standings and can take another step toward its second Big Ten title in three years by downing the Wolverines for the sixth consecutive time. Michigan knocked off Indiana 75-63 on Sunday to sweep the season series with the Hoosiers for the first time since 1994-95. The Wolverines have won back-to-back games, including an impressive 86-57 victory against Michigan State on Feb. 7, to give themselves a fighting chance of earning their second NCAA Tournament bid in as many years; they can pad their resume by avenging a 68-64 loss to Wisconsin on Jan. 17. Michigan has won 13 of its 16 games at Crisler Center this season and hopes the home crowd can propel the Wolverines to their first win against the Badgers in over three years.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WISCONSIN (21-4, 10-2 Big Ten): Nigel Hayes scored nine of his team-high 13 points in the second half but it wasn't enough as the Badgers were held to 38 percent shooting from the floor in the loss to Northwestern. Vitto Brown and D'Mitrik Trice added 11 points apiece while Ethan Happ and Bronson Koenig shot a combined 4-of-16 from the field as Wisconsin saw its 19-game home winning streak end. "I think we are getting everybody's best shot," Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters. "Knowing that we're marked is good for us and we'll continue to learn and get better."

ABOUT MICHIGAN (16-9, 6-6): Derrick Walton Jr. was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week after averaging 22.5 points, six assists and five rebounds in the wins over Michigan State and Indiana. Walton tied a season high with 25 points while Mo Wagner added 11 points and 10 rebounds to notch the first double-double of his career as the Wolverines beat the Hoosiers in Bloomington for the first time since 2009. "Derrick is controlling games right now," Michigan head coach John Beilein told reporters. "He's really leading us in every way we could ever want him to."

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won seven of the last eight meetings with Michigan.

2. Walton has scored 20 or more points in five consecutive games.

3. The Badgers are ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense (60.4).

PREDICTION: Michigan 73, Wisconsin 71