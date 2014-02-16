Wisconsin 75, Michigan 62

(Updated: ADDS comma after LeVert in 1st sentence of 4th graph. ADDS hyphen to “first-half points” in 2nd sentence of 5th graph. CORRECTS Walton’s position in 1st note in notebook.)

No. 21 Wisconsin 75, No. 18 Michigan 62: Frank Kaminsky racked up 25 points, including 17 in the second half, and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Badgers over the Wolverines in Big Ten play.

Sam Dekker added 15 points and nine rebounds and Josh Gasser scored 13 for Wisconsin (21-5, 8-5), which won its fourth straight game. Traevon Jackson chipped in nine points and a game-high six assists and Ben Brust grabbed nine rebounds to go with seven points for the Badgers, who committed only two turnovers while dishing out 10 assists.

Caris LeVert set a career high with 25 points to lead Michigan (18-7, 10-3), which has lost three of its last five following a 10-game winning streak. Nik Stauskas scored 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting, falling well short of his season average of 16.9 coming in, while Glenn Robinson III added 10 points for the Wolverines.

Wisconsin held an 11-point lead just ahead of the midway point of the second half before a 13-5 surge, led by nine points from LeVert, cut the lead to 52-49 with 6:16 remaining. Kaminsky responded with seven points as part of a 10-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Gasser that restored the Badgers’ double-digit lead and put the game away.

Wisconsin started hot, draining six of its first seven attempts from the field for an early 16-6 lead. By halftime, the Badgers had stretched their advantage to 34-19, with 10 first-half points from Dekker and eight from Kaminsky leading the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan G Derrick Walton Jr. was held scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting after averaging 12 points in his last six games. ... The Wolverines lost for just the third time in 17 games this season when Robinson has scored 10 points or more. ... Badgers F Nigel Hayes finished with four points on 1-of-6 shooting, snapping a streak of four straight games in which he’d reached double figures.