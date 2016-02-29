Wisconsin 68, Michigan 57

Junior guard Bronson Koenig scored a game-high 19 points to lift Wisconsin to a 68-57 win over Michigan on Sunday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Junior forward Nigel Hayes scored 16 points and junior forward Vitto Brown contributed 14 for the Badgers, who clinched their fourth consecutive win against the Wolverines.

Junior guard Zak Irvin scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Wolverines, who squandered a 30-29 halftime lead.

Sophomore guard Duncan Robinson and sophomore forward Ricky Doyle scored 10 points each for the Wolverines (20-10, 10-7), who put their NCAA tournament hopes in jeopardy.

Irvin scored 10 points on 4 of 7 shooting in 15 minutes. Irvin scored seven points as Michigan opened the game with a 9-2 surge.

But redshirt freshman forward Ethan Happ thwarted Michigan’s attempt to push its pad its halftime lead, stealing the ball from Irvin with 28 seconds left in the first half. But Happ’s 40-footer hit the glass and Michigan went into the locker room with a 30-29 lead at intermission.

Happ finished with 12 points for the Badgers.

Known for their 3-point prowess, the Wolverines only shot 5-of-13 from long range in the setback. They entered the game shooting 39.8 percent from 3-point range, which ranked 13th nationally among NCAA Division I teams.

The Badgers made 7-of-9 field goals -- including six straight baskets -- to open the second half and never looked back. Wisconsin (19-10, 11-5) secured its third straight victory, and have won 10 out of its last 11 games.