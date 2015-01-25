EditorsNote: Edits throughout

Kaminsky, Wisconsin prevail in OT over Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Wisconsin entered Saturday night’s game at the Crisler Center as heavy favorites over injury-plagued Michigan.

Coach Bo Ryan’s No. 6-ranked Badgers (18-2, 6-1 Big Ten) didn’t play up to their lofty expectations, however, and needed overtime to escape with a 69-64 victory over the Wolverines (12-8, 5-3 Big Ten).

Carried by Frank Kaminsky, the Badgers distanced themselves from Michigan with a 6-0 run to open the extra session. The 7-foot, 242-pound senior forward scored eight points in overtime and finished with a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds.

Without him, the outcome could have been very different.

”We knew they were going to give us their best shot,“ Badgers senior redshirt guard Josh Gasser said. ”Even though they’re young and a little inexperienced, we know how talented they are and how well coached they are. We knew we were going to get a great game -- we knew that from the start.

Related Coverage Preview: Wisconsin at Michigan

“We were always up four, five, six in the second half. We just couldn’t get that one stop, couldn’t that get that one bucket to kind of put it out of reach so you’ve got give them credit.”

Michigan junior point guard Derrick Walton scored a team-high 17 points, including a 3-pointer from the left wing that tied the score at 57 with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation.

After struggling to score in the first half, Kaminsky let loose after halftime a renewed sense of urgency. His layup with 15:59 left pushed the Badgers (18-2, 6-1 Big Ten) to a 36-27 advantage. Forward Sam Dekker, who scored four points in the first half and finished with 15, added to the momentum with a two-handed dunk that pushed the margin to 38-27.

However, just as in the first half, the Wolverines (12-8, 5-3) found a way to stay afloat. Michigan strung together an 11-0 run to chop Wisconsin’s lead to 38-36 with 11 minutes to play.

During the run, freshman forward Kameron Chatman chipped in with a basket and solid defense, and freshman guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman upped the ante with a layup to tie the score at 38.

Abdur-Rahkman finished with seven points. Sophomore guard Zak Irvin scored 12 points and junior forward Max Bielfeldt added nine.

Despite jumping out to a 7-2 lead within the opening minute of the first half, Wisconsin had trouble breaking away from the Wolverines during the first 20 minutes. Michigan, which had won six of its previous eight, clawed back to 30-23 at the break.

Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig opened the game with five straight points and the Badgers appeared to be well on their way to establishing a comfortable lead. However, Michigan began trading shots with the Badgers, who scored 16 points during their first 10 possessions.

“It was a battle all the way through,” said Koenig, a sophomore. “We came out shooting pretty well, but they kind of, you know, answered every call, I guess you could say -- and they beat us on the offensive boards. I thought we did a better job of that in the second half, but yeah, it was a battle.”

Irvin, who scored four in the first half, gave Michigan its first lead of the night at 17-16 with a long jumper from the left corner roughly nine minutes into the game.

The Badgers closed the half with a 9-0 scoring run.

Despite the loss, Michigan coach John Beilein was pleased that young players such as Abdur-Rahkman are starting to emerge.

“I like that we’re proceeding in the right direction, but my makeup is such that somehow we’ve got to get ‘there’ quicker,” he said. “We’ve got to get ‘there’ quicker.”

NOTES: Since 2001-2002, the Badgers are the only team in the Big Ten with a winning conference road record (79-70, .530). Michigan State (.500), Ohio State and Illinois round out the top four, according to ESPN. ... Michigan has lost all three of its meetings with ranked teams this season. The Wolverines bowed to No. 12 Villanova 60-55 and to No. 3 Arizona 80-53 before Saturday’s loss to No. 6 Wisconsin. ... Michigan junior G Caris LeVert was lost for the remainder of the season after suffering an injury to his left foot on Jan. 17 against Northwestern and undergoing surgery. He is viewed by many NBA draft experts as a potential first-round pick.