Preview: Wisconsin at Minnesota

Fifth-ranked Wisconsin attempts to sew up the Big Ten regular-season crown when it visits Minnesota on Thursday. The Badgers clinched a tie for the title when they beat Michigan State last Sunday and now look to notch their 12th win in 13 games when they take on the Golden Gophers. Minnesota’s last victory also came against Michigan State and the 96-90 overtime win over the Spartans halted a three-game losing streak.

Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan isn’t looking at an outright title as a sure thing with road games at Minnesota and Ohio State to finish the regular season. “We’ve got two tough places that we have to head to this week, so we’ll get ready for Minnesota,” Ryan told reporters. “Minnesota is a team that shot lights out against Michigan State at Michigan State. They’re very talented.” The Badgers defeated the Golden Gophers 63-53 last month as star center Frank Kaminsky scored 21 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WISCONSIN (26-3, 14-2 Big Ten): National Player of the Year candidate Kaminsky scored a season-best 31 points in the victory over Michigan State and the senior leads the Badgers in scoring (18.1), rebounding (8.3), blocked shots (46) and steals (24). “Four years go by fast and it definitely has,” Kaminsky told reporters. “It’s just been an unreal journey and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.” Forwards Sam Dekker (12.9) and Nigel Hayes (12.1) also average in double digits while point guard Bronson Koenig (7.6) scored a career-high 17 against the Golden Gophers in last month’s meeting.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (17-12, 6-10): Guard Carlos Morris averages 11.3 points and was the hero against Michigan State as he scored 20 and made a tying 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to force overtime as the Golden Gophers snapped a 15-game skid when playing in East Lansing. “We’ve been through so many close games, we couldn’t keep panicking and doing the same things,” Morris told reporters. Guard Andre Hollins averages a team-best 14.7 points while forward Maurice Walker averages 11.7 points, a team-leading 6.3 rebounds and shoots 58.1 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is 19-6 against the Golden Gophers during Ryan’s tenure.

2. Badgers PG Traevon Jackson (foot) has missed 12 straight games and Ryan told reporters he will also miss the final two regular-season contests but might return for the Big Ten tourney.

3. Hollins had only two points on 1-of-8 shooting in the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 76, Minnesota 71