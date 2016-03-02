Preview: Wisconsin at Minnesota

Wisconsin looks to continue its winning ways when it hits the road to face Minnesota on Wednesday. The surging Badgers have won 10 of their last 11 games -including a 68-57 victory over Michigan on Sunday - to move on the right side of the bubble, and can still still earn a share of the Big Ten title with No. 11 Indiana if they win out and the Hoosiers lose their final two games of the regular season.

Wisconsin hopes to win at least 20 games for the 10th consecutive season and lock down an 18th straight NCAA Tournament appearance in the process. Minnesota looks to pick up the pieces following an 84-71 setback to Illinois on Sunday. The shorthanded Gophers were without leading scorer Nate Mason as well as Dupree McBrayer and Kevin Dorsey, who were all suspended by head coach Richard Pitino an hour before tipoff for violating team rules. Minnesota has lost four consecutive meetings with Wisconsin, including a 76-63 defeat in Minneapolis last season, and hopes to avoid losing 15 Big Ten games for the first time since the 1986-87 season when it finished with a school-worst 2-16 record.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (19-10, 11-5 Big Ten): Bronson Koenig knocked down three triples en route to a team-high 19 points in the win over Michigan to finish with at least one 3-pointer in a school-record 40 consecutive games. “It’s nice to break a record but I really haven’t focused on it,” Koenig told reporters. “Our bigs are doing a great job of kicking it out so I have some wide open 3s.” Nigel Hayes added 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Vitto Brown went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points against the Wolverines.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (8-20, 2-14): Freshman forward Jordan Murphy led the Golden Gophers with 22 points and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double while Stephon Sharp added a career-high 19 points in the loss to Illinois. “It was a very challenging game to coach,” Pitino told reporters. “We played six guys and had to adjust to the situation.” Mason, McBrayer and Dorsey are three of Minnesota’s top six scorers and Pitino anticipates the trio will return to the lineup for the home finale Wednesday.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won eight of the last 10 meetings with Minnesota.

2. Murphy has notched nine double-doubles this season.

3. Koenig has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 72, Minnesota 64