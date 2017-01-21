Preview: Wisconsin at Minnesota

No. 17 Wisconsin looks to continue its recent dominance of Minnesota when it hits the road to face the Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers have won five straight meetings with Minnesota, including the last two matchups in Minneapolis, and hope to continue their winning ways following victories against Ohio State (89-66) and Michigan (68-64) in the last eight days.

Wisconsin has held its opponents to a Big Ten-best 63 points per game in conference play and hopes to put the defensive clamps on the Gophers, who have averaged just 48.5 points over their last two contests. Minnesota has dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season following a disappointing 52-50 setback to Penn State last Saturday. The Gophers return home to the friendly confines of Williams Arena where they are 12-1 and hope to end their slide by beating the Badgers for the first time since an 81-63 triumph on Jan. 22, 2014. Minnesota coach Richard Pitino revealed that senior guard Akeem Springs will replace Dupree McBrayer in the starting lineup as he searches for answers on offense after the Gophers were held to 17 points in the second half of the loss to Penn State.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (15-3, 4-1 Big Ten): Bronson Koenig overcame a sluggish start to finish with 16 points, including 10 straight during a key 15-0 run in the second half, to lift the Badgers past the Wolverines. "I kind of just told myself to keep staying aggressive as I've taken over games before," Koenig told reporters. "I knew I was capable of it and I just needed to stay confident and on the attack." Nigel Hayes added 13 points to finish in double figures for the fifth consecutive game and will pass Mike Bruesewitz (131) on Saturday for 10th all-time on the Badgers' all-time list for games played.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (15-4, 3-3): Reggie Lynch had a bounce-back performance as he led the way with 12 points and six rebounds in the loss to Penn State after fouling out of four of his previous five games. Amir Coffey, who added six points and seven rebounds, fell awkwardly on his arm late in the second half but is expected to play against Wisconsin. The Gophers received a huge boost with the news that four-star forward Daniel Oturu, who is rated the No. 1 player in the junior class in the state of Minnesota by ESPN, verbally committed to the program on Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Koenig is 16-of-26 from 3-point range in Big Ten play.

2. Lynch is ranked sixth nationally in blocked shots per game (3.0).

3. Wisconsin has won 15 of its last 18 conference games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 64