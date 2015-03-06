Wisconsin claims outright Big Ten title

Wisconsin did something Thursday night that hasn’t happened in seven years.

With forward Frank Kaminsky carving up the Minnesota defense, the No. 6 Badgers led wire to wire in a 76-63 win in Minneapolis that clinched the outright Big Ten regular-season title.

Kaminsky played like a national Player of the Year candidate, collecting 25 points, a career-high seven assists and six rebounds. The 7-foot Kaminsky sank 10-of-15 shots from the field against the overmatched Golden Gophers.

“I just heard the stat that there hadn’t been an outright (Big Ten) champ since 2008,” Kaminsky said. “It’s a great accomplishment to be the team to do this.”

In improving to 27-3 overall and 15-2 in the conference, Wisconsin opened a 20-point lead before the game was 14 minutes old and easily repelled multiple Minnesota spurts, never allowing the lead to sink below six points.

Hitting 50 percent of their shots from the floor, the Badgers also drilled 10-of-20 3-pointers and drew assists on 18 of their 28 field goals. Four players finished with multiple assists as the Golden Gophers (17-13, 6-11) couldn’t cope with their execution.

“A great performance right from the get-go,” Wisconsin assistant coach Gary Close said. “We were sharp right away. We took advantage of some of the matchups we had. We were never in trouble.”

Running their offense through Kaminsky, the Badgers got almost any shot they wanted. His long jumper from the left wing that opened the scoring also served as a preview of coming attractions.

Either facing up for perimeter jumpers or posting up for easy layups, Kaminsky had 14 points as Wisconsin established a 36-16 lead with 6:26 left on a layup by forward Nigel Hayes.

“You want to build a lead playing in an environment like this,” Kaminsky said.

Minnesota scored 10 straight points to pull within 38-29 with 1:54 remaining in the half after a jumper by guard Nate Mason. It opened the second half with 3-pointers by forward Joey King and Mason, reducing the deficit to 46-40.

But the Badgers gradually pulled away as their defense blanked guard Andre Hollins completely in the second half. Hollins, who entered the night as the Golden Gophers’ leading scorer at 14.7 points per game, finished with only five points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Kaminsky kept scoring and setting up others. His two-handed dunk with eight minutes left upped Wisconsin’s advantage to 59-47 and his pass set up a Hayes jumper with 6:30 remaining for a 62-49 lead.

Forward Sam Dekker offered plenty of help for Kaminsky with 20 points and six rebounds. Hayes finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Mason tallied 15 points to lead Minnesota and guard Carlos Morris added 11 but sank just 4-of-13 shots from the field. The Golden Gophers converted only 41 percent of their shots, a sharp contrast to the Badgers’ efficiency.

Wisconsin still has a chance to land a No. 1 regional seed for the NCAA Tournament, although a No. 2 seed is more likely unless it loses its regular-season finale on Sunday at Ohio State and then goes out in its first game of next week’s conference tournament.

The Badgers team that walked off the elevated floor at Williams Arena doesn’t look like one willing to settle for anything.

“The outright title was a goal,” Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan said. “Tonight we did it. Give the players credit.”

NOTES: Wisconsin entered Thursday night’s game leading Division I in fewest fouls (12.6 per game), fewest turnovers (7.5 per game) and fewest opponent free throw attempts (11.5 per game). ... Minnesota G Andre Hollins went into the game with 1,734 career points, 43 shy of tying Randy Breuer for third in school history. ... The Badgers finished in the top four of the Big Ten in 14 straight seasons, the longest streak in conference history.