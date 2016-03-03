Wisconsin 62, Minnesota 49

Wisconsin opened up a 20-point first half lead and notched its 20th victory Wednesday, dumping shorthanded Minnesota 62-49 in a Big Ten Conference contest at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Bronson Koenig paced the balanced Badgers (20-10, 12-5) with 14 points and six assists. Ethan Happ contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Vitto Brown also scored 12 points as Wisconsin improved to 11-1 in its last 12 games and sealed its 10th straight 20-win season.

Stephon Sharp tallied 16 points for the Golden Gophers (8-21, 2-15), who have only six scholarship players after guards Nate Mason, Kevin Dorsey and Dupree McBrayer were suspended for the season’s remainder by coach Richard Pitino. Freshman forward Jordan Murphy added 15.

The Badgers wasted little time jumping on Minnesota, scoring the first five points and pulling away for good in the first half’s last 10 minutes. Nigel Hayes’ 3-pointer with 3:22 left in the half gave Wisconsin a 38-18 advantage.

A dunk by reserve Khalil Iverson made it 51-30 early in the second half and the Badgers never led by fewer than 11 points after that.

The Golden Gophers shot 33.3 percent from the field.