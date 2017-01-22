Happ lifts No. 17 Wisconsin to OT win vs. Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wisconsin sophomore Ethan Happ couldn't help but sprawl out on the Williams Arena court when a final shot attempt for Minnesota missed the mark.

Happ and the No. 17 Badgers put in a full day's work and survived against the young, upstart Gophers.

Happ scored 28 points, including 23 in the second half and overtime, as Wisconsin held off Minnesota 78-76 in overtime on Saturday.

"That was a mixture of happiness and exhaustion," Happ said of his act when the game went final. "For our team to have a win like this on the road against a really good team is fantastic. But the fact that we didn't play great the whole game and we battled back, that's a true test of character for our team. To come out on top after a long game like that, it was elation."

Happ added 12 rebounds and dominated down low in the second half for the Badgers (16-3, 5-1 Big Ten). Senior Nigel Hayes scored 21 points for Wisconsin, which has won 12 of its past 13 games overall and six straight against the Gophers.

Badgers senior Bronson Koenig scored five points, all in the first half, before hitting two 3-pointers in overtime. Koenig's 3-pointer with less than a minute left gave Wisconsin a 77-76 lead and Minnesota guard Akeem Springs missed a desperation jumper as time expired.

"If you're a fan, that was a heck of a college basketball game here today," Badgers coach Greg Gard said. "Our guys, I'm proud of how they gutted it out."

Freshman Amir Coffey scored 19 points for the Gophers (15-5, 3-4), who have lost three in a row after being ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in four years. Springs had 16 points and Dupree McBrayer scored 14.

"A tough one, but I thought it was a great college basketball game," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. "I don't normally enjoy coaching in the games. I actually kind of enjoyed it. It was players making plays on both ends. I thought they just made one more than we did."

The Gophers' faithful highly anticipated the matchup after years of being on the wrong end against the Badgers. Minnesota's break through this season has come with Coffey arriving after being named Minnesota's Mr. Basketball last season, while Springs and Reggie Lynch were eligible after transferring.

Wisconsin's spot in the rankings has been secured with Happ joining four senior starters.

The veteran Badgers took advantage of the Gophers in the second half, continually going inside to Happ. Minnesota had little answer for the 6-foot-10, 232-pound sophomore. Lynch, who led the Big Ten in blocks heading into the game, fouled out with eight points and seven rebounds while trying to contain Happ.

"It's a thing of beauty to watch," Koenig said of Happ's game. "I was surprised they didn't change it up a little bit and double him, or something like that. Really proud of him because he was struggling a little bit in the first half. ... I told him to just keep playing, never lose confidence and keep playing, and keep being aggressive, and that's what he did."

Happ scored 14 straight points to give Wisconsin a 60-59 lead after trailing at halftime. With Happ on the bench, Minnesota reclaimed the lead on a 3-pointer by McBrayer. The Badgers took control again, this time from the foul line, when Happ returned.

Wisconsin was 9 of 13 from the free-throw line. The Gophers only attempted four free throws in regulation, before attempting six in overtime.

Springs tied the game with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining. Minnesota forced a turnover but time ran out in regulation. Neither team led by more than five points.

"They need to be positive," Pitino said of his team. "You never know how people will respond. But I don't see a whole lot of negative to look at from tonight, besides the fact that we lost. They should feel like we can be a really good team n this league. And we can only get better.

"I thought we were tough to defend today. I thought we made winning plays. So they need to be encouraged."

NOTES: Wisconsin senior F Vitto Brown started after being called questionable with a knee injury. ... The game was the first sellout for Minnesota since the 2014-15 season. ... The Gophers honored G Akeem Springs before the game for reaching the 1,000-point plateau. Springs, in his first season with Minnesota after transferring from Wisconsin-Milwaukee, entered Saturday with 1,014 points. ... The Badgers entered play sixth in the nation with a plus-10.4 rebounding margin on opponents and outrebounded the Gophers 36-33. ... Minnesota entered the game 13th in the nation in the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI). Wisconsin is 29th.