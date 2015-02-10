Preview: Wisconsin at Nebraska

Boasting a 2 1/2-game lead, No. 4 Wisconsin has established itself as the team to beat atop the Big Ten. The Badgers hope to match their best 24-game start in school history on Tuesday when they visit Nebraska. Wisconsin suffered its only loss in league play at Rutgers on Jan. 11 when Frank Kaminsky sat out with a concussion, but he returned four days later in a 70-55 home win over the Cornhuskers – the first of five double-digit victories during the team’s six-game winning streak.

The Badgers lost point guard Traevon Jackson to a broken foot until late February against the Scarlet Knights as well, but his absence has been minimized by the recent play of Bronson Koenig, who is averaging 12.7 points since Jackson’s injury. Nebraska is 3-3 since losing in Madison, although it can claim it was the last Big Ten team to defeat a healthy Wisconsin squad, ending the Badgers’ eight-game winning streak in Lincoln in last year’s regular-season finale. The Cornhuskers have won five in a row at home, but lost for the third time in four games overall following Saturday’s 56-43 setback at Penn State.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WISCONSIN (21-2, 9-1 Big Ten): The Badgers possess the conference’s top scoring defense (56.2), but are also averaging 74.6 points in conference play to lead the league in scoring offense over that time. Although Kaminsky has posted a Big Ten-best eight double-doubles and leads the team in scoring (17.5 points), rebounding (8.1) and blocks (1.6), he is only one of three Wisconsin players averaging at least 12 points and shooting over 50 percent from the field – joining Sam Dekker (12.8, 51.9 percent) and Nigel Hayes (12.5, 54.3). Josh Gasser made his 127th career start in Saturday’s 65-50 win over Northwestern, breaking the previous program record established by Alando Tucker (2002-07).

ABOUT NEBRASKA (13-10, 5-6): The loss at Penn State was disappointing not only because the Cornhuskers nearly overcame a 20-point second-half deficit, but also because they shot a season-low 29.4 percent one game after converting 62.8 percent of their field-goal attempts against Northwestern – their highest mark in four seasons. Nebraska’s 13-point first half was its worst output in any half since an 11-point effort in a 70-44 loss to Creighton on Dec. 11, 2005. Terran Petteway (18.7 points) became the second Cornhusker in as many games to surpass 1,000 career points – joining Shavon Shields (15.9) – and did so in 55 games, making him the quickest player to reach that plateau in school history.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is averaging a Division I-low 6.1 turnovers during conference play.

2. The Cornhuskers have failed to top 59 points in any of their five conference road losses, but scored at least 76 points in each of their last two home games.

3. The Badgers are converting 85.1 percent of their free throws over the last three games and rank 11th in country in foul shooting overall (75.9).

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 68, Nebraska 64