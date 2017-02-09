Preview: Wisconsin at Nebraska

Fifth-ranked Wisconsin looks to pull away in the race for first place in the Big Ten when it travels to Lincoln to battle Nebraska on Thursday. The Badgers have won seven consecutive games, including a 65-60 victory against Indiana on Sunday, and hopes to grow their lead on No. 18 Purdue and 22nd-ranked Maryland in the conference standings by avenging a 70-58 loss to the Cornhuskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament last season.

Wisconsin has won four of its last five true road games and aims to reach 10 Big Ten wins for the 11th season in a row. Nebraska is searching for answers after dropping an 81-70 decision at Iowa on Sunday. The Cornhuskers' 3-0 start in conference play is all but a distant memory as they have lost seven of their last eight games to ensure they will miss the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year, barring a miracle run in the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska has lost the last three regular-season meetings to Wisconsin by an average margin of 12 points and hopes to turn their fortunes around by beating a Top 5 team for the first time since a 68-64 win over then No. 3 Kansas in 1993.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (20-3, 9-1 Big Ten): Sophomore Ethan Happ, who was named one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds in the win against Indiana. Nigel Hayes added 15 points and 10 rebounds to register his third double-double of the season and 10th of his career while Bronson Koenig tallied 11 points to move into 20th place on the Badgers' all-time scoring list with 1,259. "Proud of our guys and how we found a way," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard told reporters. "We were able to do enough good things at the right times."

ABOUT NEBRASKA (10-13, 4-7): Sophomore forward Jack McVeigh led the Cornhuskers with 16 points in the loss to Iowa and is averaging 15 points over his last three games. Senior guard Tai Webster added 14 points against the Hawkeyes to become the 28th player in program history to reach 1,000 points while Jordy Tshimanga flirted with a double-double as he produced 10 points and eight rebounds. "McVeigh is playing his butt off but we're playing him too many minutes," Nebraska coach Tim Miles admitted to reporters. "We're two, three bodies short and we know that."

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won eight of the last nine regular-season meetings with Nebraska.

2. The Badgers have won 16 of their last 17 games overall.

3. Webster has scored in double figures in 24 straight games dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 71, Nebraska 67