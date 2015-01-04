Preview: Wisconsin at Northwestern

Fourth-ranked Wisconsin looks for its seventh consecutive victory when it travels to Northwestern for the 175th meeting between the Big Ten schools on Sunday. The Badgers’ lone blemish this season came against Duke, and they opened conference play with a solid 89-72 victory over Penn State. The Wildcats have won four consecutive games and overcame a sluggish offense to open conference play with a 51-47 win against Rutgers.

Wisconsin began its title quest by shooting a sizzling 63.8 percent from the field in the win over Penn State, its top performance since shooting 64.6 percent against Illinois State on Nov. 18, 1997. “One of our goals the last three years I’ve been here is to win a Big Ten title and we haven’t done that yet,” center Frank Kaminsky said in a press conference. “So we have to approach every single game like it’s a championship game because to be champions we have to play like champions every game.” Both teams are solid defensively, the Badgers allowing 53.8 points per game and Northwestern giving up 58.9.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (13-1, 1-0 Big Ten): Forward Sam Dekker (12.4 points) has strung together five straight double-digit outings since returning from an ankle injury and had 17 points in the win over Penn State. Dekker is part of a balanced attack in which Kaminsky (16.6 points, team-leading 8.4 rebounds and 28 blocks) and forward Nigel Hayes (12.6 points, 7.4 rebounds) are also key parts. “That’s the thing about this team that I’ve said from Day One,” Dekker said in a press conference. “We have more than one guy that can control the offensive end.”

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-4, 1-0): Freshman point guard Bryant McIntosh is making an impact and ranks second on the team in scoring (11.7) and leads in assists (4.9). He scored 17 points in the victory over Rutgers and leading scorer Tre Demps (11.8) also fared well with 16 points and seven rebounds. Seven-footer Alex Olah averages 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds and has five double-digit outings on the boards.

TIP-INS

1. The teams split two game last season – each winning on the road – but Wisconsin has won 12 of the last 14 meetings.

2. Badgers coach Bo Ryan (157) is one victory from tying the school mark for most conference wins, set by Walter Meanwell (1912-17, 1921-34).

3. Northwestern G JerShon Cobb (foot) returned from a five-game absence to score six points against Rutgers.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 56