Preview: Wisconsin at Northwestern

The latest win of Northwestern’s season may have been its most important, primarily because of what it wasn’t - a loss. The Wildcats stopped a two-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Minnesota, but may have their hands full when they host a Wisconsin team that nearly upset No. 3 Maryland.

Northwestern had lost two straight after racing to the best start in school history, a resilient effort not lost on coach Chris Collins. “This was a huge game for us because we’ve been a team, in past years, when it hasn’t gone well, it’s been an extended losing streak,‘’ he told reporters. ”We had a tough week last week against two really good teams (Maryland, Ohio State) . . . and this was a big game for us today to test where we were at as a team.” A different mix of key contributions led to a 77-52 road win Saturday, including a 6-of-9 3-point shooting and 20-point night from freshman forward Aaron Falzon. Wisconsin rallied from an eight-point deficit with 1:20 left to tie Maryland on Saturday, only to lose 63-60 on a 3-pointer by Melo Trimble with 1.2 seconds to play.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (9-8, 1-3 Big Ten): The Badgers forced 16 turnovers against Maryland and were sparked by Nigel Hayes, who scored 14 of his team-high 17 points before halftime. Ethan Happ has made 20 of his last 29 shots and his 16-point, 11-rebound effort Saturday was his sixth double-double of the season. Happ addressed Wisconsin’s fifth loss by one possession, saying: “We do keep getting better, but we’ve been hearing that for a while now. It’s time to put wins on the board instead of losing these tough games.”

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (14-3, 2-2): Season-high scoring efforts from Falzon and Joey van Zegeren (11) sparked an offense that shot 56 percent from the field and helped pick up leading scorers Tre Demps (15.4 ppg) and Bryant McIntosh (14.4), who combined for 20 points. Demps was 5-of-11 from the field to break out of a long shooting slump, and a 10-rebound effort from Sanjay Lumpkin helped the Wildcats outrebound Minnesota 33-17. “It’s a great win for us as a team,” Falzon told reporters. “Some people thought we were lost, but really, after losing two games in a row, we came together and we played the way we played tonight.”

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won nine of the last 10 in the series, with five of those coming at Northwestern.

2. Northwestern has lost its last two at home after opening with nine wins.

3. Hayes (15.8 points per game), Bronson Koenig (13.9) and Vitto Brown (9.0) - three of Wisconsin’s top four scorers - have combined to make only 31 of their last 94 shots.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 81, Wisconsin 67