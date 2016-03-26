Notre Dame 61, Wisconsin 56

PHILADELPHIA -- A steal and layup by Demetrius Jackson with 13 seconds left helped Notre Dame reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament with a thrilling 61-56 win over Wisconsin on Friday night.

The Fighting Irish won the East Regional semifinal with an 8-0 run in the final half-minute.

Wisconsin took a 56-53 lead with 26 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Vitto Brown, but the Jackson wasn’t going to let that be the last big shot.

The Fighting Irish junior point guard cut the lead to one with a driving layup with 19 seconds left and then picked off the inbounds pass and put his team up one just seconds later.

Notre Dame forced three turnovers in the final 15 seconds, with foul shots by junior V.J. Beachem and Jackson sealing the win.

The Fighting Irish advanced to face No. 1 seed North Carolina or No. 5 Indiana in the East Regional championship on Sunday, with a Final Four berth in Houston next weekend on the line.

Beachem finished with 19 points and Jackson had 16 despite starting 1 of 10 from the floor. Senior Zach Auguste added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Irish.

For the first 30 minutes or so of the Sweet 16 matchup, defense ruled. Neither team reached 40 points until fewer than eight minutes remained as both struggled for long stretches to find any sort of offensive consistency.

Then, all of a sudden, the buckets started coming from both sides, and Notre Dame erased an eight-point deficit to take its first lead since three minutes into the first half at 38-37 with 8:50 left.

That set up a back-and-forth closing stretch, with neither team leading by more than five from that point.

Wisconsin got 14 points and 12 rebounds from freshman Ethan Happ, who fouled out with 47 seconds left after putting the Badgers up by two points. Junior Zak Showalter and senior Nigel Hayes added 11 points each.

Though the two teams traded buckets in the opening five minutes, both teams struggled offensively through much of the first half.

Notre Dame made four of its first 10 shots from the floor and then went cold, making one of its next 15. Wisconsin wasn’t much better, making only 2 of 11 during one stretch, as the teams combined to go 16 of 55 (29.9 percent) from the field during the opening 20 minutes.

Wisconsin led by as many as nine points with 5:03 left in the half as Notre Dame went nearly six minutes without a point. But then the Badgers went cold, missing their final four shots of the half and managing just one point in that time.

A Matt Farrell 3-pointer with under four minutes left helped Notre Dame recover and go into the break down 23-19.

NOTES: Notre Dame and Wisconsin have met 29 times, with the Fighting Irish leading 19-10. The teams had never previously met in the postseason. ...Both teams advanced to the Sweet 16 via a last-second shot; Wisconsin’s Bronson Koenig hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat No. 2 Xavier, and Rex Pflueger’s tip-in with 1.5 seconds left lifted Notre Dame past No. 14 Stephen F. Austin. ... This was Wisconsin’s fifth appearance in the Sweet 16 in the last six seasons, the most by any program in the nation. Eight programs have done so four times. The Badgers’ 15 NCAA Tournament wins during that time are second only to Kentucky’s 20.