Preview: Wisconsin at Ohio State

Fifth-ranked Wisconsin has already won the Big Ten regular-season title, while No. 25 Ohio State also has nothing to play for when it hosts the Badgers on Sunday. The Buckeyes entered the weekend in a four-way tie for third place with two of those teams destined to receive double-byes in the upcoming Big Ten tourney and the other two participating in the first round. As a result of Saturday’s action, Ohio State will be the No. 6 seed in the conference tourney next week.

The Badgers wrapped up their first Big Ten regular-season crown since 2008 when they defeated Minnesota 76-63 on Thursday. Wisconsin has won 12 of its last 13 contests and is in the mix for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes knocked off Penn State 77-67 on Wednesday for their third consecutive win and the victory was the 297th as Ohio State coach for Thad Matta, matching the school mark held by Fred Taylor (1958-76).

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT WISCONSIN (27-3, 15-2 Big Ten): Center Frank Kaminsky had 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the win over Minnesota and the 7-footer who averages 18.4 points and 8.2 rebounds continues to make his case for National Player of the Year honors. “He’s grown up so much and that confidence is at an all-time high right now,” forward Sam Dekker told reporters. “I think he’s even going to step it up more down the stretch here.” Dekker ranks second on the Badgers in scoring at 13.2 points and his 20-point effort against the Golden Gophers was two shy of matching his career high.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (22-8, 11-6): Dynamic guard D’Angelo Russell makes the Buckeyes dangerous at all times and the freshman is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists and has made 83 3-pointers. He has scored 20 or more points 14 times, including the contest against Penn State when he scored 28 points and made five 3-pointers. Forward Jae’Sean Tate is shooting 59.6 percent from the field while averaging 8.8 points but has consistency issues and has scored in single digits in five of the past 11 games.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State has won six of the past nine meetings.

2. Wisconsin PG Bronson Koenig is just 7-of-27 shooting over the past three games.

3. Buckeyes PG Shannon Scott (204 steals) is tied for second in school history with Jay Burson (1985-89).

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 69, Ohio State 64