Preview: Wisconsin at Ohio State

Wisconsin and Ohio State finished in the top half of the Big Ten standings in each of the past 12 seasons but only one team finds itself there as the reeling Buckeyes prepare to host the No. 15 Badgers on Thursday. Wisconsin sits a half-game behind conference-leading No. 14 Purdue, while Ohio State is ahead of only bottom-dwelling Rutgers and is guaranteed to finish below .500 in Big Ten play for the first time in Thad Matta’s 13-year tenure.

The Badgers, who clinched their 17th consecutive winning season in the Big Ten, snapped a two-game skid with a 71-60 victory over No. 24 Maryland on Sunday to regain their footing in the conference race. "I would definitely say ‘Yes,’ that's kind of why we dropped the last two," senior Nigel Hayes told reporters afterward when asked if his team had changed its mentality. “We finally have that sense of urgency on our own end." The Buckeyes should have urgency as well after losing three straight and 10 of 15 to tumble out of NCAA Tournament contention, but Matta doesn’t appear close to finding an answer. “I’m still honestly trying to process everything that I witnessed before my eyes,” coach Thad Matta told reporters after a backbreaking 58-57 home loss Saturday against Nebraska. “I’m like you: dumbfounded.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WISCONSIN (22-5, 11-3 Big Ten): Senior guard Bronson Koenig, who missed a 64-58 loss against Michigan last week with a leg injury, returned against Maryland to give the Badgers a boost in 31 minutes off the bench. After missing his first three shots in the first half, Koenig went 4 of 8 from the field in the second half to finish with nine points. Hayes also stepped up after halftime, scoring 14 of his team-high 21 points in the final 20 minutes.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (22-5, 11-3): Of all the losses during this disappointing season, the one against the Cornhuskers might have stung the most. The Buckeyes led by 11 early in the second half and by five with only 25 seconds remaining but came undone thanks to mental errors and sloppy play (18 turnovers). “We've got to be smarter; we beat ourselves tonight," leading scorer Jae'Sean Tate told reporters. "We deserve it."

TIP-INS

1. Sophomore F Ethan Happ leads Wisconsin in points (16.4), rebounds (8.5), assists (3.0), blocks (1.5) and steals (conference-best 2.6) in Big Ten games. He is the only player in the nation leading his team in all five categories during conference play.

2. Ohio State needs six more victories to avoid a sixth consecutive season of diminishing wins.

3. The Badgers, who beat the Buckeyes 89-66 in Madison on Jan. 12, won the past three meetings but trail 86-70 in the all-time series.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 77, Ohio State 72