Wisconsin adds to resume with win in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With the Big Ten regular-season title already in their pocket, the sixth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers were playing Sunday with their NCAA Tournament seeding on their minds.

The Badgers, slotted as a No. 2 in most projections for the Big Dance, were looking for a resume-building win over the 23rd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes to enhance their chances for a top seed, and they did just that.

Wisconsin (28-3, 16-2) dominated Ohio State (22-9, 11-6), pulling away for a convincing 72-48 win in Value City Arena and dealing Buckeyes coach Thad Matta his first home loss in March in 11 years at the school.

Badgers coach Bo Ryan wasn’t sure whether the rout elevated his team’s stock going into the Big Ten Tournament. He doesn’t pay attention to bracketology.

“I don’t know (about seeds),” Ryan said. “I know Johnny Appleseed. I don’t know about a one seed. I don’t know about the seeds. I never look at that. We always turn the channel at home when they start talking about seeds.”

Senior forward Frank Kaminsky asserted himself in the second half after a slow start and scored 20 points to lead the Badgers. The national player of the year candidate made 9 of 13 shots from the field and collected five rebounds and three assists.

“It’s kind of a statement game for us going into the Big Ten tournament, beating a good team on their home floor,” Kaminsky said. “We’re really excited about what’s next.”

Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig scored eight straight points after Ohio State had closed to seven points at 46-39 with 12:59 remaining to restore the Badgers’ double-digit lead. From there, the Badgers increased their margin to as much as 25 points with 6:31 left on a layup by Koenig and starting sending Ohio State fans to the exits.

The Badgers shot 50 percent from the field (31 of 62) and pressured the Buckeyes into 34 percent shooting (13 of 53). Wisconsin also controlled the glass with a 41-27 rebounding advantage.

“They made some big-time plays. We just weren’t able to sustain what we needed to in terms of offense,” Matta said. “We had some great looks and they just wouldn’t fall for us. They sort of took it to another level with their execution.”

Koenig finished with 15 points and was 3 of 5 from 3-point range, making two from beyond the arc when he answered Ohio State’s second-half run. Forward Sam Dekker added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers.

“Bronson stepped up and made some big shots for us,” Kaminsky said.

Ohio State guard D‘Angelo Russell, one of the front-runners for national freshman of the year, scored a team-leading 17 points but was 7 of 18 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, and had five turnovers while being guarded by Wisconsin guard Josh Gasser.

“I give a lot of credit to them,” Russell said. “We had a bad day, and they had a lot to do with that. I thought we were prepared as a unit, but unfortunately we came up short. We missed shots, and missed defensive assignments, and it all added up at the end.”

Fellow freshman JaeSean Tate, a 6-foot-4 forward, scored 12 points and guarded the 7-foot Kaminsky for the majority of the game.

The Badgers are the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament, which begins Wednesday in Chicago.

“We treated this game like it was a postseason game,” said Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes, who had eight points and eight rebounds. “Usually, when we’re up on a team we let them come back and we stopped that.”

Wisconsin took control early, forcing the Buckeyes to miss 12 of their first 15 shots from field and the Badgers opened a 28-12 lead with 8:29 left in the first half.

Wisconsin’s lead never slipped below 11 points during the remainder of the half and the Badgers took a 37-23 lead into intermission.

“They’re fighting for a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament, so they weren’t going to come in here and lay down for us,” Ohio State guard Shannon Scott said. “We understood that from the beginning, but we wanted to come in and play our best basketball tonight, and that didn’t happen.”

Ohio State was locked into the No. 6 seed for the Big Ten Tournament regardless of Sunday’s outcome. The Buckeyes will play the winner of a first-round game between the No. 11 seed yet to be determined and Rutgers on Thursday.

NOTES: Wisconsin’s outright Big Ten title is its first since 2008 and the fourth under coach Bo Ryan. ... Wisconsin PG Traevon Jackson remained out after undergoing foot surgery on Jan. 15. It is still undetermined whether he will return for the Big Ten Tournament this week in Chicago. Jackson, who has started 84 consecutive games before the injury, is the son of former Ohio State All-American Jim Jackson. ... In 15 years as a head coach, Ohio State’s Thad Matta guided each of his teams to 20 wins or more, including all 11 seasons with the Buckeyes. ... Ohio State seniors Shannon Scott, Sam Thompson, Amir Williams and Trey McDonald have won 107 games during their careers. All four played their final home game Sunday.