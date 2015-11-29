Preview: Wisconsin at Oklahoma

One year and one day after they played in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, Wisconsin and No. 6 Oklahoma get together for a nonconference rematch on Sunday afternoon in Norman, Okla. The Badgers prevailed last year, 69-56, en route to a 36-4 record and a trip to the NCAA championship game where they lost to Duke, 68-63.

Wisconsin returns only 38 percent of its minutes from that squad and also had to replace National Player of the Year Frank Kaminsky, who had 17 points in last year’s meeting, as well as fellow NBA first round pick Sam Dekker. Oklahoma, meanwhile, returns four starters, including reigning Big 12 Player of the Year Buddy Hield, from a 24-11 squad that lost to Michigan State in the Sweet 16. This is the first high profile matchup for Lon Kruger’s undefeated squad which opened the season with a 84-78 road victory at Memphis and then cruised to easy back-to-back home wins over McNeese State (85-56) and Incarnate Word (96-63). “Wisconsin is very good defensively and we have to work harder on the details and all the little things to get higher percentage shots,” Kruger said. “They make you work for everything. You’re not going to get anything easy.”

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WISCONSIN (4-2): Despite the losses of first round picks Kaminsky and Dekker, the cupboard wasn’t totally left bare for Badgers coach and 2015 Naismith Hall of Fame finalist Bo Ryan. Junior forward Nigel Hayes (14.0 points per game, 4.2 assists) and junior guard Bronson Koenig (team-best 17.3 ppg) are both on the preseason Wooden Award Watch List. Redshirt freshman forward Ethan Happ was selected to the 2K Classic all-tournament squad after compiling back-to-back double-doubles against Georgetown and VCU and is averaging 10.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while junior forward Vitto Brown (10.8) also is averaging in double figures.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (3-0): Hield, who was held to just nine points on 2-of-11 shooting by the Badgers last year, is off to a fast start, averaging 25.3 points, which ranks sixth nationally, while shooting 57.9 percent (11-of-19) from 3-point range. He’s joined in an experienced backcourt by senior Isaiah Cousins (12.0 ppg), an honorable mention all-Big 12 selection last season who led the conference in 3-point shooting percentage (45.0), and junior point guard Jordan Woodard (11.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg), who is on pace to finish in the top three in school history in assists. Senior center Ryan Spangler, who began his career at Gonzaga, is shooting 58.3 percent from the floor while averaging 10.7 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is 38-9 (80.9 percent) away from home over the last two seasons, the best win percentage away from home among major conference teams.

2. Oklahoma is holding its opponents to 34.0 percent shooting, including 24.1 percent (19-of-79) from 3-point range, which ranks eighth nationally.

3. Kruger is the only Division I head coach to ever take five programs to the NCAA Tournament (Kansas State, Florida, Illinois, UNLV and Oklahoma).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 75 Wisconsin 68