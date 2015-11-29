No. 7 Oklahoma 65, Wisconsin 48

Forward Ryan Spangler had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 7 Oklahoma to a 65-48 win over Wisconsin Sunday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

It was Spangler’s third double-double in four games to start the season.

For the first time this season, defending Big 12 Player of the Year Buddy Hield wasn’t the dominant force for the Sooners offensively.

Hield, a guard, struggled, scoring 12 points but shooting just 5 of 16 from the field, missing both of his 3-point tries.

But Oklahoma (4-0) stayed in the game with a strong defensive performance and Spangler’s big day on both ends.

Wisconsin (4-3) shot just 23.5 percent from the field and were just 7 of 33 from behind the 3-point line.

The Sooners jumped out to a big lead early, with Spangler hitting a pair of quick 3-pointers and scoring 10 of his points during a 12-0 Oklahoma run that started a little more than a minute into the game

The Badgers stayed within striking distance for much of the game but could never cut Oklahoma’s lead to less than nine after that initial outburst.

Guard Isaiah Cousins added 14 for the Sooners, while forward Nigel Hayes led Wisconsin with 20.

Wisconsin plays at Syracuse on Wednesday. Oklahoma hosts Central Arkansas on Thursday before traveling to Hawaii to face No. 8 Villanova on Dec. 7.