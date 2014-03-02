Preview: Wisconsin at Penn State

Penn State is determined to make some noise in the Big Ten, and the Nittany Lions already own a pair of wins over Ohio State. The Nittany Lions will look to knock off another ranked opponent when they host No. 14 Wisconsin on Sunday. The Badgers have won six straight to jump into third place in the Big Ten and are trying to track down second-place Michigan State.

Penn State got 23 points from D.J. Newbill and held off a late Buckeyes’ rally for a 65-63 home upset Thursday. The Nittany Lions had dropped four of five before that win and can work their way up to the seventh or eighth seed in the Big Ten tournament with a strong finish over the final three games. Wisconsin is trying to lock up a first-round bye in the tournament as one of the top four seeds.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (23-5, 10-5 Big Ten): The Badgers have won their last four on the road and are enjoying a relative offensive explosion with an average of 75.3 points over the last four games. Wisconsin looked like it was back to its low-scoring ways with a 19-point first half against Indiana on Tuesday, but the Badgers put up 50 after the break to run away with a 69-58 win. “Just having confidence in each other and going into the locker room and letting each other know that we’re doing all the right things, and they’re going to go down,” senior guard Ben Brust told reporters of the second-half change. “We all have confidence in each other. It’s a tight group, and we did it.”

ABOUT PENN STATE (14-14, 5-10): The Nittany Lions sent Tim Frazier out with a memorable senior night against the Buckeyes, pushing the team to 2-4 against ranked opponents. Frazier, a fifth-year senior who missed most of the 2012-13 campaign with a knee injury, scored 16 points in the win and has reached double figures in seven straight. “It was an emotional game and I am coming down to my last games playing here,” Frazier told reporters. “I had a great career and just to get a win made this game very special to me.”

TIP-INS

1. The Badgers commit 8.1 turnovers per game, fewest in the nation.

2. Frazier needs two rebounds to become the second player in Big Ten history with at least 1,400 points (1,482), 600 assists (619) and 500 rebounds (498), joining Jeff Horner (Iowa 2003-06)

3. Brust is 4-of-22 from 3-point range in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 75, Penn State 68