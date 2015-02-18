Preview: Wisconsin at Penn State

Fourth-ranked Wisconsin looks to maintain its stranglehold on first place in the Big Ten Conference when it pays a visit to Penn State on Wednesday. The Badgers, who already own an 89-72 victory over the Nittany Lions on New Year’s Eve, have won eight straight both overall and in conference play, matching their longest Big Ten winning streak since 1940-41. Wisconsin, which holds a 2 1/2-game lead over Maryland and Purdue, has won six straight versus Penn State.

While the Badgers are off to the best start in school history, the Nittany Lions have been plagued by an inability to win the close ones - of their 10 league losses, six have come by six points or fewer and another was in overtime. Penn State has dropped four of its last five, the latest a 76-73 setback to then-No. 15 Maryland. “Penn State hasn’t been able to get over the hump in some close games, but they’ve been in every single game,” Wisconsin guard Josh Gasser told reporters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (23-2, 11-1 Big Ten): The Badgers rode a dominant performance by its frontline in the earlier matchup against Penn State, getting a combined 56 points on 21-of-32 shooting from Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker and Nigel Hayes, who led the way with a team-high 21 points. The 7-foot Kaminsky had 18 points and 14 boards against the Nittany Lions - one of his 10 double-doubles this season - and is averaging 17.6 points and 8.4 boards. The Badgers have won their last three visits to Penn State by a combined 14 points.

ABOUT PENN STATE (15-11, 3-10): Geno Taylor was held off the scoresheet in a 20-point drubbing at Ohio State last Wednesday, but the sophomore guard bounced back with 17 points - two shy of his season high - on 6-of-10 shooting against Maryland. “He needs to play consistent basketball. When he does that, he makes us that much better,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. “Teams are going to have to start worrying about him.” Leading scorer D.J. Newbill had a game-high 25 points Saturday, the 100th time in his career he has hit double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won five straight league games by double digits, tying a school record.

2. The Nittany Lions, who are playing their third straight ranked opponent, are 10-3 at home.

3. Gasser needs seven points to join Michael Finley as the only players in school history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 64, Penn State 59