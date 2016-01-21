Preview: Wisconsin at Penn State

Wisconsin looks to build off its most impressive win of the season when it hits the road to tangle with Penn State on Thursday. The Badgers stunned 10th-ranked Michigan State 77-76 to hand interim head coach Greg Gard his first signature win since taking over from Bo Ryan, who abruptly retired in mid-December.

Wisconsin had previously lost six games by five points or fewer before pulling off the upset against the Spartans as Ethan Happ scored the game-winning layup with 10 seconds left to snap the Badgers’ three-game losing skid. “I always thought we were making steps in the right direction,” Gard told reporters. “It was a matter of continuing to be more consistent and being able to execute at a higher level.” Penn State secured its first Big Ten road win since March 8, 2015 by upending Northwestern 71-62 on Saturday. The Nittany Lions have struggled against Wisconsin as they have dropped seven straight meetings and hope to reverse the trend by winning back-to-back regular-season conference games for the first time in almost a year.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (10-9, 2-4 Big Ten): Bronson Koenig exploded for a career-high 27 points while Nigel Hayes added 25 points to go along with seven rebounds to lift the Badgers past the Spartans. “We came together as a unit and told each other we had to play for one another,” Koenig told reporters. “We knew that if we want to win we have to do it together.” Happ was named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week after averaging 13 points and seven rebounds against Northwestern and Michigan State.

ABOUT PENN STATE (11-8, 2-4): Senior forward Brandon Taylor drained four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 19 points in the win over Northwestern and needs 11 points to move into 23rd place on the Nittany Lions’ all-time scoring list. Donovon Jack narrowly missed a double-double as he added 14 points and nine rebounds while Payton Banks tallied 10 points against the Wildcats. Josh Reaves, who is averaging 6.4 points as a freshman, missed his second consecutive game with mononucleosis and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won 20 of the last 21 regular-season meetings with Penn State.

2. The Badgers are 2-7 in games decided by six points or fewer.

3. Taylor has scored in double figures in 17 of 19 games this season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 65, Penn State 60