No. 4 Wisconsin 55, Penn State 47: Sam Dekker scored a career-high 22 points and the visiting Badgers withstood a late comeback to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Frank Kaminsky added 16 points and nine rebounds as Wisconsin (24-2, 12-1 Big Ten) also posted their ninth conference win in a row. Nigel Hayes scored nine points and grabbed a game-high 13 boards to help the Badgers complete a season sweep of the Nittany Lions and register their seventh straight victory in the series.

D.J. Newbill poured in 29 points and sparked the late rally for Penn State (15-12, 3-11), which tumbled to its fifth defeat in six games. Newbill finished 13-of-21 but his teammates were a combined 8-for-33 from the floor.

Wisconsin hit eight of its first 10 shots to bolt to a 19-8 lead but missed its next 10 and went more than 9 1/2 minutes without a field goal, allowing the Nittany Lions to close within 24-21 with 2:28 to play in the half. Dekker scored five quick points to help the Badgers take a 31-24 lead into the break despite 16 points from Newbill.

Dekker and Hayes scored four points apiece as the Badgers forged ahead 39-26 with 15 1/2 minutes left and opened their biggest lead at 46-30 with just under nine minutes remaining. Newbill scored seven straight points during a 9-0 spurt as Penn State cut the deficit to 48-43, but Kaminsky knocked down two free throws and a jumper to push the lead back to nine with just over two minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dekker has scored 39 points on 16-of-23 shooting in the two victories over Penn State this season. ... Nittany Lions F Ross Travis grabbed three first-half rebounds to move past Gene Harris (762) for third place on the school’s career list. ... Hayes had his sixth game with double-digit rebounds and his first since Wisconsin’s last loss - at Rutgers on Jan. 11.